Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Qurate, Fanhua, and Pretium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Qurate Retail Group, Inc., Fanhua Inc., and Pretium Resources Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants’ statements pertaining to the company’s revenue growth were materially false and misleading because defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) the company’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH)

Class Period: April 20, 2018 - August 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fanhua engaged in improper business practices, including irregular accounting; (2) the foregoing practices were intended to benefit company insiders and overstated Fanhua’s financial assets and performance metrics; and (3) as a result, Fanhua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period:   July 21, 2016 -September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

