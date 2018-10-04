05/10/2018 00:17:40

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial, SUPERVALU, and Blue Hills on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
26 Sep - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
25 Sep - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
18 Sep - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc., SUPERVALU Inc., and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB)

Buyer: Synovus Financial Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 24, 2018 and valued at $2.9 billion, FCB stockholders will receive 1.055 shares of Synovus for each share of FCB common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether FCB and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the FCB Financial investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fcb/.

SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE: SVU)

Buyer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2018 and valued at $2.9 billion, SUPERVALU stockholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of SUPERVALU common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether SUPERVALU and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SUPERVALU investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/svu/.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHBK)

Buyer: Independent Bank Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 20, 2018 and valued at $726.5 million, Blue Hills stockholders will receive 0.2308 shares of Independent Bank Corp. and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Blue Hills and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Blue Hills investigation go to: https://bespc.com/bhbk/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:17 SVU
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial, SUPERVALU, and Blue Hills on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26 Sep SVU
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
25 Sep SVU
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
22 Aug BMS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Bemis, SUPERVALU, and Dun & Bradstreet on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Aug CTB
Recent Analysis Shows SUPERVALU INC, GenMark Diagnostics, E.W. Scripps, Cooper Tire & Rubber, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, and Cloud Peak Energy Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
07 Aug LPNT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of LifePoint, Syntel, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
31 Jul AMCX
MERGER ALERT – FCE-A, RLJE and SVU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
26 Jul UNFI
MERGER ALERT – SVU and LPNT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
26 Jul UNFI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SUPERVALU INC. to United Natural Foods, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
11 May CTSH
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin' Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prime Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Blue Apron — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
3
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan

Related stock quotes

SuperValu Inc 32.15 -0.2% Stock price decreasing
FCB Financial Holdings I.. 47.99 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:41
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
01:06
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Encourages TGTX Investors to Contact the Firm
00:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, KMG Chemicals, and K2M Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial, SUPERVALU, and Blue Hills on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:03
NW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 63rd Consecutive Year
00:00
Bank of Commerce Holdings to Acquire Merchants Holding Company
00:00
Elastic Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
00:00
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
04 Oct
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WSI Industries, Engility, and Invuity Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 02:00:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-05 03:00:33 - 2018-10-05 02:00:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY