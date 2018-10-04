Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial, SUPERVALU, and Blue Hills on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc., SUPERVALU Inc., and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB)

Buyer: Synovus Financial Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 24, 2018 and valued at $2.9 billion, FCB stockholders will receive 1.055 shares of Synovus for each share of FCB common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether FCB and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the FCB Financial investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fcb/ .

SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE: SVU)

Buyer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2018 and valued at $2.9 billion, SUPERVALU stockholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of SUPERVALU common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether SUPERVALU and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SUPERVALU investigation go to: https://bespc.com/svu/ .

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHBK)

Buyer: Independent Bank Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 20, 2018 and valued at $726.5 million, Blue Hills stockholders will receive 0.2308 shares of Independent Bank Corp. and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Blue Hills and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Blue Hills investigation go to: https://bespc.com/bhbk/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

