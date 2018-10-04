04/10/2018 00:08:50

BrainChip Studio and Accelerator to be Demonstrated at International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (“BrainChip” or the “Company”) (ASX:BRN), the leading neuromorphic computing company, today announced that it will be exhibiting BrainChip Studio and Accelerator at Booth 672 at The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference 2018. The conference will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on October 6-9.

BrainChip Studio is an AI-powered video analysis software suite delivering high-speed object search and facial classification. It finds faces and objects 20 times quicker than a human operator. The software and hardware accelerated solutions work with existing infrastructure, even with low-light and low-resolution images.

BrainChip Accelerator is a computer plug-in (PCIe) card that represents the world’s first commercial hardware acceleration of neuromorphic computing, a type of artificial intelligence that models the human neuron. It delivers a six-fold performance boost to BrainChip Studio and can process up to 16 channels of video simultaneously. Live demonstrations of the BrainChip Studio software suite and BrainChip Accelerator hardware will be given throughout the event.

BrainChip Studio and Accelerator are multi award-winning solutions, having won the respected 2017 New Product of the Year for Video Analytics by Security Today Magazine as well as The Milipol Innovation Awards. Judges have recognised that BrainChip can free up a law enforcement agency’s workforce to focus on frontline duties.

The IACP Annual Conference and Exposition is the largest and most important law enforcement event of the year; more than 15,000 public safety professionals gather to learn new techniques, advance their knowledge and careers, and equip their department for ongoing success.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX:BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is the leading provider of neuromorphic computing solutions, a type of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the biology of the human neuron. The Company’s revolutionary new spiking neural network technology can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The proprietary technology is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in civil surveillance, gaming, financial technology, cybersecurity, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and other advanced vision systems. www.brainchip.com

Company Contact

Robert Beachler

rbeachler@brainchipinc.com   

+1 (949) 330-6750

Media Contact (US):

Kerry McClenahan

Publitek North America

kerry.mcclenahan@publitek.com

+1 (503) 546-1002

Investor Relations:

ir@brainchipinc.com

Media Contact (Europe):

Nayl D’Souza

Publitek

nayl.dsouza@publitek.com

+44 20 3813 6423

Media Contact (Australia):

Alexander Liddington-Cox

Media and Capital Partners

alex.liddingtoncox@mcpartners.com.au

+61 474 701 469

