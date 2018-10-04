04/10/2018 16:00:19

Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick Schedules Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call October 25

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 4, 2018 - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, before the market opens by way of an advisory release, notifying the public that the complete and full-text results will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.brunswick.com.  The results will also be available on the SEC's website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at https://goo.gl/wJQN1

The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, hosted by Mark D. Schwabero, chairman and chief executive officer, William L. Metzger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Ryan M. Gwillim, vice president - investor relations.  A copy of the presentation to be used on this call also will be available when the results are released as noted above.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q3).  Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q3) to be connected.  These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call. 

To listen via the Internet, go to https://ir.brunswick.com.  Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software. 

A replay of the conference call will be available through midnight EDT Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 5879568).  The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's  leading consumer brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Ancor, Attwood, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Czone, Del City, Garelick, Lenco Marine, Marinco, Mastervolt, Mercury, NAUTIC-ON, Park Power, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, Quicksilver and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine, Lankhorst Taselaar, Payne's Marine and BLA parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group  and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

# # #

Release:         IMMEDIATE

Contact:          Ryan Gwillim

                        Vice President - Investor Relations

Phone:            847-735-4926

Email:              ryan.gwillim@brunswick.com

Contact:          Daniel Kubera

                        Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone:             847-735-4617

Email:              daniel.kubera@brunswick.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Brunswick Corporation via Globenewswire

