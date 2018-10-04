Cortex Announces the Lineup of Innovative Entrepreneurs to Speak at the 2018 Connection Summit

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (“Cortex”) (TSXV: CBX), a North American network-as-a-service complete document management & e-invoicing solutions provider, today announces the lineup of innovative entrepreneurs to speak at its 2018 Connection Summit to be held on October 24th in Calgary, AB. In its third year, the Cortex Connection Summit will provide a meeting place to drive discussion and ideation around disrupting the concept of closed networks and how to leverage the most advanced digital transformation technology with your current business processes to achieve the greatest operational and financial performance.

“At this year’s Summit, we’re providing our customers with sessions that offer new ways to address their current business goals, while anticipating future needs and reducing risk, through the use of data-driven technology,” said Andrew Stewart, VP of Customer Experience. “We believe it is our responsibility as a key technology provider, to adapt to the speed of innovation in the industry and provide a flexible and supportive product to our customers. The Connection Summit is an opportunity for us to showcase our evolving technology, while connecting our customers face-to-face with other users on the Cortex Network.” The event covers a variety of topics including thought-provoking keynotes from industry leaders, engaging in-depth product sessions, and a new segment called “Ask an Expert” where users can expand their knowledge and use Cortex services to maximize results. “The Connection Summit originated as a forum for customers to provide feedback on our product but has since expanded to not only include valuable customer insights but benchmark Cortex as an industry thought leader and foster the growth of a strong community of technical users and digital leaders.”

Topics at the 2018 Connection Summit include:

Big Data Procurement - How Technology and Systems Leverage Data to Improve Business Processes

Field Ticket Reimagined

Interconnectivity as the Future of SaaS

Digital Transformation - Leveraging Technology to Streamline Field Operations

To view the complete agenda and speaker list for this year’s Connection Summit, or to register, visit the event page here . To watch a brief video from the 2017 customer event, click here .

About Cortex

Cortex is a service-centric, digital transformation solutions provider focused on revolutionizing B2B document exchange. We help businesses save time and money by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with AP and AR invoice automation. Companies on the Cortex Network are positioned for success with solutions that offer the scalability and flexibility needed to evolve with their unique business needs. Cortex specializes in the development and delivery of integrated electronic document intake and management solutions using flexible connection methods that leverage existing technologies and processes.

Cortex is currently enabling digital transformation in over 11,000 companies in the Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing and Sports & Entertainment industries.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Joel Leetzow

President and CEO

jleetzow@cortex.net

403-219-2838

Jason Baird

VP, Finance & CFO

jbaird@cortex.net

403-219-2838