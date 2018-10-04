04/10/2018 19:23:15

Cortex Announces the Lineup of Innovative Entrepreneurs to Speak at the 2018 Connection Summit

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (“Cortex”) (TSXV: CBX), a North American network-as-a-service complete document management & e-invoicing solutions provider, today announces the lineup of innovative entrepreneurs to speak at its 2018 Connection Summit to be held on October 24th in Calgary, AB.  In its third year, the Cortex Connection Summit will provide a meeting place to drive discussion and ideation around disrupting the concept of closed networks and how to leverage the most advanced digital transformation technology with your current business processes to achieve the greatest operational and financial performance.

“At this year’s Summit, we’re providing our customers with sessions that offer new ways to address their current business goals, while anticipating future needs and reducing risk, through the use of data-driven technology,” said Andrew Stewart, VP of Customer Experience. “We believe it is our responsibility as a key technology provider, to adapt to the speed of innovation in the industry and provide a flexible and supportive product to our customers. The Connection Summit is an opportunity for us to showcase our evolving technology, while connecting our customers face-to-face with other users on the Cortex Network.” The event covers a variety of topics including thought-provoking keynotes from industry leaders, engaging in-depth product sessions, and a new segment called “Ask an Expert” where users can expand their knowledge and use Cortex services to maximize results.  “The Connection Summit originated as a forum for customers to provide feedback on our product but has since expanded to not only include valuable customer insights but benchmark Cortex as an industry thought leader and foster the growth of a strong community of technical users and digital leaders.”

Topics at the 2018 Connection Summit include:

  • Big Data Procurement - How Technology and Systems Leverage Data to Improve Business Processes

  • Field Ticket Reimagined

  • Interconnectivity as the Future of SaaS

  • Digital Transformation - Leveraging Technology to Streamline Field Operations

To view the complete agenda and speaker list for this year’s Connection Summit, or to register, visit the event page here. To watch a brief video from the 2017 customer event, click here.

About Cortex

Cortex is a service-centric, digital transformation solutions provider focused on revolutionizing B2B document exchange. We help businesses save time and money by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with AP and AR invoice automation. Companies on the Cortex Network are positioned for success with solutions that offer the scalability and flexibility needed to evolve with their unique business needs. Cortex specializes in the development and delivery of integrated electronic document intake and management solutions using flexible connection methods that leverage existing technologies and processes.

Cortex is currently enabling digital transformation in over 11,000 companies in the Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing and Sports & Entertainment industries.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Joel Leetzow                                                 

President and CEO                

jleetzow@cortex.net                

403-219-2838 

Jason Baird                           

VP, Finance & CFO              

jbaird@cortex.net           

403-219-2838                                  

cortex.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
00:16
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
13
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
12:14
OMXC25
Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
11
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:00
Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for South Carolina Fire Departments
19:53
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar
19:51
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for OPKO Health, Inc. Investors
19:47
Smithfield Foods Unveils New JROTC Facility at Smithfield High School
19:46
Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
19:44
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
19:32
Phil Shoemaker Joins Home Point Financial Executive Team
19:30
MyBest Group S.p.A. : Notice of Ordinary General Meeting Shareholders
19:23
Cortex Announces the Lineup of Innovative Entrepreneurs to Speak at the 2018 Connection Summit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 20:17:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-04 21:17:08 - 2018-10-04 20:17:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY