04/10/2018 15:47:00

Davis Jackson Joins Virgin Pulse as Chief Revenue Officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the world’s only digital health and wellbeing company that combines software, services, personalization and analytics to drive engagement, behavior change and outcomes across individuals and organizations, today announced that Davis Jackson has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Davis will lead the company’s global growth strategy and expansion of its industry-leading health and wellbeing solutions and services into new markets and across new channels.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Davis to the Virgin Pulse team,” said David Osborne, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “Having someone of his caliber and prolific experience leading our sales strategy as we aggressively grow our business will ensure we’re driving consistency, quality and value at every stage of the customer lifecycle. A results-driven business leader with a proven ability to grow and scale business globally, Davis will be instrumental as we continue to help employers, health insurers and payers solve their biggest and most costly health and engagement challenges.”

As Virgin Pulse’s CRO, Davis will lead all aspects of the company’s global sales strategy, including strategic, enterprise and regional sales, channel partnerships, coaching and clinical services, sales operations, business development and international expansion. He will serve as a member of the executive team reporting to CEO David Osborne, and will work cross-functionally to help create, communicate and transform Virgin Pulse’s market vision into an actionable strategy for entering and developing new markets and opportunities.

“The employee health and wellbeing market is at an inflection point, and Virgin Pulse has a unique opportunity to raise the bar and change the game for the better,” said Davis Jackson, Virgin Pulse CRO. “With the people, products, services, experience and vision needed to change and improve the way employees engage with their health, Virgin Pulse is not only leading the market, but charting its future. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this team as we usher Virgin Pulse through its next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining Virgin Pulse, Davis served as CEO of FlexTecs (Flexible Technology Solutions), a global transaction assurance and data mining SaaS and technology services company, leading his team in driving global revenue growth by almost 300%. Before FlexTecs, Davis held several executive and senior sales positions. During his tenure at Profit Recovery Group (now PRGX Global), the company grew by more than 10x, executed a successful IPO, acquired and integrated more than 20 businesses and achieved a majority market share. Davis also served as a management consulting practice leader, focusing on customer experience, supply chain and operational execution. Davis graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in Economics. 

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the world’s largest, most comprehensive digital health, wellbeing and engagement company. Focused on driving personalized behavior change and results for individuals and organizations around the world, the company delivers the industry’s only fully integrated digital platform, with benefits navigation and live coaching to support global clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable healthy habits.

By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse helps change lives and businesses for good, across more than 190 countries. Over 3,300 organizations around the world, representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, rely on Virgin Pulse solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cynthia Henry

612-659-3137

cynthia.henry@virginpulse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90720e19-85c7-4ea9-83c5-86c9c09d87b6

Hi-res-Vp-logo.png

