04/10/2018 12:55:00

Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Empire State Realty Trust, Healthcare Services Group, American Renal Associates, Eagle Materials, MedEquities Realty Trust, and MSC Industrial Direct — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc (NYSE:ARA), Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP), MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:MRT), and MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc (NYSE:ARA), Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP), MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:MRT), and MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 2nd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. (ESRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Empire State Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Empire State Realty Trust reported revenue of $178.53MM vs $176.35MM (up 1.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.10 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Empire State Realty Trust reported revenue of $712.47MM vs $678.00MM (up 5.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.38 (up 5.26%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.88 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. (HCSG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Healthcare Services Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Healthcare Services Group reported revenue of $503.73MM vs $470.88MM (up 6.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.31 (up 12.90%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Healthcare Services Group reported revenue of $1,866.13MM vs $1,562.66MM (up 19.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.20 vs $1.06 (up 13.21%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.72 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, INC (ARA) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Renal Associates' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, American Renal Associates reported revenue of $217.18MM vs $185.99MM (up 16.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.59 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American Renal Associates reported revenue of $745.11MM vs $749.77MM (down 0.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs -$0.28. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.64 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EAGLE MATERIALS INC (EXP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eagle Materials' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Eagle Materials reported revenue of $393.76MM vs $366.12MM (up 7.55%) and basic earnings per share $1.39 vs $1.14 (up 21.93%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Eagle Materials reported revenue of $1,386.52MM vs $1,211.22MM (up 14.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.33 vs $4.14 (up 28.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.09 and is expected to report on May 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MEDEQUITIES REALTY TRUST INC. (MRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

MedEquities Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, MedEquities Realty Trust reported revenue of $17.56MM vs $14.83MM (up 18.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.15 (down 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MedEquities Realty Trust reported revenue of $61.11MM vs $49.30MM (up 23.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.64 vs -$0.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.05 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT COMPANY, INC. (MSM) REPORT OVERVIEW

MSC Industrial Direct's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, MSC Industrial Direct reported revenue of $828.35MM vs $743.92MM (up 11.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $1.10 (up 27.27%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2017 vs August 31st, 2016, MSC Industrial Direct reported revenue of $2,887.74MM vs $2,863.51MM (up 0.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.08 vs $3.78 (up 7.94%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending August 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.90 and is expected to report on October 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Empire State Realty Trust, Healthcare Services Group, American Renal Associates, Eagle Materials, MedEquities Realty Trust, and MSC Industrial Direct — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
New Research Coverage Highlights Healthcare Services Group, Oshkosh, Aceto, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Caseys General Stores, and Choice Hotels International — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

