Director Information

Related content Net Asset Value(s) Share Conversion (August 2018) Transparency Report

BH Global Limited - Director Information

PR Newswire

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company") (a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555) LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Director Information

4 October 2018

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the “Company”) announces that Sir Michael Bunbury, Chairman of the Board, has informed the Company that with effect from 4 October 2018, he has retired from the Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc, a Company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736