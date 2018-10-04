04/10/2018 17:45:00

Director Information

Related content
03 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)
02 Oct - 
Share Conversion (August 2018)
01 Oct - 
Transparency Report

BH Global Limited - Director Information

PR Newswire

London, October 4

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

 

Director Information

4 October 2018

 

BH GLOBAL LIMITED  (the “Company”) announces that Sir Michael Bunbury, Chairman of the Board, has informed the Company that with effect from 4 October 2018, he has retired from the Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc, a Company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14.

 

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:45 E:BHGG
Director Information
03 Oct E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
02 Oct E:BHGG
Share Conversion (August 2018)
01 Oct E:BHGG
Transparency Report
27 Sep E:BHGG
Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2018
27 Sep E:BHGG
Resignation of Director
25 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Related stock quotes

BH Global Limited ORD NP.. 1,496.00 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:13
BIC : Number of shares and voting rights - 30 September 2018
18:00
Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey warns about cybersecurity threats all connected cars face at the World Automobile Conference in Istanbul, Turkey
18:00
Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey warns about cybersecurity threats all connected cars face at the World Automobile Conference in Istanbul, Turkey
18:00
Reminder – Senior Executives Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
17:56
Bipartisan Senate resolution for continuation of NAGDCA-initiated National Retirement Security Week receives unanimous approval
17:56
Issue of Equity
17:53
Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Phase 1 Update on Research and Development for Nanoemulsification and Liposomal Platforms of Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil
17:51
Groupe BPCE: General Management Appointments
17:47
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 18:34:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-04 19:34:11 - 2018-10-04 18:34:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY