BH Global Limited - Director Information
London, October 4
BH GLOBAL LIMITED
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
Director Information
4 October 2018
BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the “Company”) announces that Sir Michael Bunbury, Chairman of the Board, has informed the Company that with effect from 4 October 2018, he has retired from the Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc, a Company listed on the London Stock Exchange.
This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14.
