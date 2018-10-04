Elev8 Brands, Inc. Has Completed Its 2017 Annual Audit

The audit was pertinent for uplifting the company to the OTCQB

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, hemp tea, hemp Cold Brew, CBD salve, CBD Lotions and CBD Tinctures that target the health and wellness markets, is pleased to announce the completion of the audit for its 2017 annual disclosure.

Elev8 Brands has completed its next step in the process of up lifting to the OTCQB. The Company has completed and posted its audited annual financial disclosure for 2017.

Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Brands, Inc., stated, “We are extremely excited to announce the 2017 audit completion to our shareholders. It has already been a fantastic year so far and we looking forward to the fourth quarter.”

About Elev8 Brands, Inc.:

Elev8 Brands, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is founded based on creating high-quality, sustainable, products for health- conscious consumers.

About Elev8 Hemp LLC:

Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and health care products including hemp coffee and hemp tea.

About 02 Breathe LLC:

02 Breathe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on their oxygen bar while bringing in an array of CBD products. O2 Breathe carries CBD tinctures, CBD vape, CBD lotions and massage products. 02 Breathe is currently looking to offer CBD at their oxygen bar.

About Zoe CBD LLC:

Zoe CBD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of CBD-based products such as CBD Tinctures, CBD E-Juice, CBD Lotion and CBD Salve. Please visit https://www.zoecbd.com for more information www.facebook.com/elev8hemp

www.02breathe.com



