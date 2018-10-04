FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus

FIT Biotech Oy

Company release 04.10.2018 at 11:00 AM EET

FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the

Chikungunya

virus

FIT Biotech Oy ("Company", FITBIO: FN Finland) has filed a patent application for using its proprietary GTU® platform against the Chikungunya virus (CHKV). The application supports the Company's strategy in developing antibody-based drugs against infectious disease.

CHKV is a virus that is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. Currently there are no vaccines nor cures for the disease that causes fever and debilitating joint pain that can last for years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) millions of cases in total have been reported in Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Indian subcontinent, but local infections have also been reported in Italy, Spain and France. The Company is developing a GTU®-based antibody treatment against the disease.

CEO Erkki Pekkarinen comments: "We are excited to receive such positive results from our research on the Chikungunya virus. It seems that our GTU-based technology could be opening new ways in the prevention and treatment of Chikungunya. This could also lead to a considerable improvement in the quality of life in virus infected areas."

FIT BIOTECH OY

Board of Directors

For further information:

CEO Erkki Pekkarinen

Tel: +358 44 027 0080

E-mail: erkki.pekkarinen@fitbiotech.com

Certified Advisor: Aalto Capital Partners Oy, tel. +358 40 587 7000

FIT Biotech in brief

FIT Biotech Oy is a biotechnology company established in 1995 that develops and licenses its patented GTU® (Gene Transport Unit) vector technology for new-generation medical treatments. GTU® is a gene transport technology that meets an important medical challenge in the usability of gene therapy and DNA vaccines.

FIT Biotech applies its GTU® technology in its development projects, which at the time include gene-based treatments, genetic vaccines and research collaboration. Application areas include cancer (gene therapy) and infectious diseases such as HIV.

FIT Biotech K-shares are listed on the First North Finland market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

