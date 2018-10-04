04/10/2018 14:32:00

Form 8.3 - Shire Plc

HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Shire Plc

PR Newswire

London, October 4

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

HBK Investments L.P. on behalf of itself, its subadvisors and its managed funds

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

     The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

     For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

03 October 2018

(f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

YES: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

5p Ordinary (ISIN: JE00B2QKY057)

ADR (ISIN: US82481R1068)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

400

0.000

474,900

0.051

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

16,152,400

1.766

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

3,075,300

0.336

1,800,000

0.197

     TOTAL:

19,228,100

2.102

2,274,900

0.248

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

ADRPut OptionWritten12,600 (37,800 ordinary equivalent)USD 175American19 Oct 2018USD 0.7000
ADRPut OptionWritten12,500

(37,500 ordinary equivalent)

USD 175American19 Oct 2018USD 0.7000

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

   

Date of disclosure:

04 October 2018

Contact name:

Jonathan Brown

Telephone number*:

+44 (0)20 7659 1906

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

HBK Investments L.P. on behalf of itself, its subadvisors and its managed funds

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:

Shire PLC

2.         STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of securities to which option or derivative relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

5p OrdinaryCall OptionPurchased450,000GBP 42American21 Dec 2018
5p OrdinaryCall OptionPurchased450,000GBP 44American21 Dec 2018
ADRCall OptionWritten600,000 (1,800,000 ordinary equivalent)USD 200American18 Jan 2019
ADRCall OptionPurchased600,000 (1,800,000 ordinary equivalent)USD 185American18 Jan 2019
ADRPut OptionWritten100,000

(300,000 ordinary equivalent)

USD 177.5American5 Oct 2018
ADRPut OptionWritten25,100 (75,300 ordinary equivalent)USD 175American19 Oct 2018

3.         AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

 

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

