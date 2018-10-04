04/10/2018 07:36:29

GC Rieber Shipping: New charter agreement for the Polar Queen

Stock Exchange Notice

Date: 4 October 2018

GC Rieber Shipping - New charter agreement for the Polar Queen

GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a time charter agreement with a Tier 1 client for the offshore construction vessel Polar Queen. The charter holds two firm periods, one period of 45 days plus options with commencement of operations shortly, and one period of 50 days with commencement in February 2019. The vessel will be used to perform walk-to-work duties and accommodation services.

This charter further strengthens GC Rieber Shipping's backlog, securing a contract coverage of 92% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Einar Ytredal, CEO (act.), phone: +47 975 20 184

Christoffer Knudsen, Director of Chartering & Projects, phone: +47 926 18 226

About GC Rieber Shipping:

GC Rieber Shipping's business within offshore/shipping includes ownership in specialized vessels, high quality marine ship management and project development within the segments subsea, ice/support and marine seismic. The group has a specialized competence in offshore operations in harsh environments as well as design, development and maritime operation of offshore vessels.

GC Rieber Shipping currently operates and has direct and indirect ownership in 11 advanced special purpose vessels for defined markets within the subsea, ice/support and marine seismic segments. The company has its headquarter and a ship management office in Bergen, and an additional ship management company in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). The company is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker RISH.

Further information is available on the company's website www.gcrieber-shipping.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping via Globenewswire

