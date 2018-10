Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - GCF Production Service Release upgrade and maintenance window

There will be a technical Service release installed in GCF Production on Saturday, October 6th, 2018.

The release has no customer impact, only containing internal changes.

We will also perform technical maintenance during the Saturday.

The system may be unavailable for the whole day, but will run normally on Sunday Oct 7th.

If you have any questions, please contact dataproducts@nasdaq.com.

For technical issues, please contact: operator@nasdaq.com.