04/10/2018 09:09:02

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Device (IUDs), a Safer Way to Birth Control Measure with Reversible Contraception is Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion by 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intra-uterine contraceptive device market is expected to grow steadily from USD 3.80 billion in 2016 to USD 5.27 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2017 to 2023. Factors driving the growth of intra-uterine contraceptive device market are increasing number of birth rate, growing awareness among people, and better technological advancement in the healthcare sector. Moreover, government initiatives to prevent unwanted abortions and pregnancies are further augmenting the growth of the global intra-uterine contraceptive device market.

The report segments the intra-uterine contraceptive device market by Types (hormonal Intra-uterine contraceptive device (Skyla, Mirena, and Kyleena), copper Intra-uterine contraceptive device (U-shaped, Plain T-shaped, Banded T-shaped), by End-user gynaecology clinic, and hospitals, and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific,Middle East and Africa).

Intra-uterine contraceptive device (IUDs) is a T-shaped, plastic contraceptive device that is inserted into the uterus by a healthcare professional to prevent unwanted pregnancy by inhibiting the fertilization of the egg. The intra-uterine contraceptive device is also known as long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs) as they are used for long time with the reversible facility.

Key Findings of the Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Device Market Report

  • The global intra-uterine contraceptive device market is expected to reach USD 5.27 billion by 2023

  • On the basis of types, the hormonal intra-uterine contraceptive device (Mirena) held the major share of the global intra-uterine contraceptive device market in 2016 and is expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period

  • On the basis of end-user, hospitals held the major share in 2016

  • Asia-Pacific holds the major market share of the global intra-uterine contraceptive device market and is projected to remain key market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to growing population of regions such as China and India, coupled with increasing government initiatives to prevent unwanted abortions and pregnancies

  • Some of the major players in the intra-uterine contraceptive device market are; TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED, EGEMEN INTERNATIONAL, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc, Agile Therapeutics, Allergan pl, Pfizer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pregna International Ltd., SMB CORPORATION, Trimedic Supply Network Ltd

  • Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc dominated the intra-uterine contraceptive device market garnering the largest market share, owing to the increasing research and development activity. As of September 2016, the United State Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approved a new drug-device, low dose levonorgestrel-releasing intra-uterine contraceptive device with the brand name Kyleena. Kyleena is a new system of the intra-uterine contraceptive device which releases the lowest daily hormone dose for five years to protect against pregnancy. In January 2017, approximately 2,600 users of Mirena, (another medical device by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc), avoided unwanted pregnancy as the device provides long-term contraception.

Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices- Safer Way to Birth Control Measure with Reversible Contraception

Most of the women using contraceptive want to avoid unwanted pregnancy and want to adopt a drug or device which is safe for their health. A new healthcare technology in medical devices introduces intra-uterine contraceptive device (IUDs) which is a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) method to control unwanted pregnancy. Reproductive health experts and gynecologists believe the new generation of the intra-uterine contraceptive device is the safe way to avoid unwanted pregnancy. The Intra-uterine contraceptive devices are highly effective, economical, and 99% safe in preventing pregnancy.  IUDs are preventing pregnancy for a long time and reduce the chances of ectopic pregnancy also, it does not cause discomfort during physical relation and once an intra-uterine contraceptive device is removed the users can quickly return to get pregnant.

Browse full research report with TOC on “Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Device Market, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation and Forecast 2023” at : 

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-intra-uterine-contraceptive-device-market-outlook/

 

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Device Market – Regional Insight

Geographically, the global intra-uterine contraceptive device market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific holds major market share in the global intra-uterine contraceptive device market during the forecast period, on account of the growing demand and increased birth rate coupled with governments and non-government organization initiative to promote the device for unwanted pregnancy and abortions. China and India are expected to be the biggest contributor to IUDs markets. Various awareness initiatives promote by health educational institutions or governments regarding the benefits of IUD to avoid unwanted pregnancy. Europe, being the key market, is expected to become the second largest intra-uterine contraceptive device market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to new technological innovations and growing awareness among people.

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

-

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr.

Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us:

info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit:

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/

energias.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
23
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
00:16
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
12
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Radius Health Announces Latest 2019 Medicare Part D Coverage for TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) Injection
2
DVLP Announces Surging User Activity Results in Recently Acquired Where’s Weed App
3
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
4
CNL Announces Centre for Reactor Sustainability
5
BrainChip Studio and Accelerator to be Demonstrated at International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:45
Net Asset Value(s)
09:39
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
Restamax Plc: RESTAMAX PLC'S SUBSIDIARY SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT OYJ EXTENDS THE SUB-SCRIPTION PERIOD OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING FOR THE INSTITUTIONAL OFFERING AND AMENDS THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE
09:30
The Hawaii Convention Centre brings productivity to paradise
09:20
Transaction in Own Shares
09:09
Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Device (IUDs), a Safer Way to Birth Control Measure with Reversible Contraception is Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion by 2023
09:02
Stillfront Group AB: Babil Games launches Arab Gamers' League
09:01
Metso to deliver beneficiation solutions for potash industry in Belarus
09:00
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 10:08:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-04 11:08:17 - 2018-10-04 10:08:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY