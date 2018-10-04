Groupe BPCE: General Management Appointments

Paris, October 4, 2018

In furtherance of the Group's strategic ambitions, the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board, meeting under the Chairmanship of Michel Grass, approved today, on a proposal by Laurent Mignon, the appointment of the new Management Board for a four-year term. Furthermore, Groupe BPCE announces the appointments of several new members of the General Management Committee. These appointments will take effect in the coming weeks.

The Groupe BPCE General Management Committee will henceforth comprise:

Laurent Mignon , Chairman of Groupe BPCE Management Board and Chief Executive Officer;

Laurent Benatar , Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Information Systems and business efficiency;

Jacques Beyssade , Corporate Secretary in charge of legal affairs, group governance, compliance, permanent control and public affairs.

Christine Fabresse , member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail banking and insurance. She currently chairs the Caisse d'Epargne Languedoc-Roussillon Management Board;

Jean Yves Forel , Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail banking in Europe and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games project;

Dominique Garnier , Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the integration project for the factoring, sureties and guarantees, leasing, consumer finance and securities services activities. He will assume responsibility for these business lines on completion of the acquisition. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique;

Catherine Halberstadt , member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of human resources;

Nicolas Namias, member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer;

François Riahi , member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis;

Yves Tyrode, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of digital.

In addition,

Stéphanie Paix, who currently chairs the Caisse d'Epargne Rhône-Alpes Management Board, is to join BPCE in the coming weeks as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Groupe BPCE's General Inspection. She will report to Laurent Mignon.

Geraud Brac de La Perrière, currently general inspector, will become head of risks for Groupe BPCE starting from January, 2019. Due to his position, he will report to Laurent Mignon and will participate in the General Management Committee meetings depending on the committee agenda.

Profiles:

Christine Fabresse, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail banking and insurance, and member of the Management Board

After graduating from Montpellier Business School, Christine Fabresse joined Crédit Lyonnais in 1987 where she held various commercial management positions, including business center manager, international cash management specialist, and head of retail and professional markets. Then, she held several positions in human resources from 2001, notably as head of HR development at Crédit Lyonnais, before joining in 2003, Crédit Agricole SA as head of HR policies and mobility. In 2006, she re-joined the general management committee of LCL as head of business development for retail banking. In 2008, she was appointed to the executive committee of the Caisse Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne (CNCE) with responsibility for sales management. Then, within Groupe BPCE, she became in 2011 head of business development for the Caisses d'Epargne and executive committee member. Christine Fabresse has chaired the Caisse d'Epargne Languedoc Roussillon Management Board since 2013.

Dominique Garnier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of steering and coordinating the integration project for the factoring, sureties and guarantees, leasing, consumer finance and securities services activities

Dominique Garnier joined Banque Populaire Anjou Vendée after graduating from ESSCA management school in 1983. After a period of secondment within Groupe Banque Populaire General Inspection between 1992 and 1994, he joined the Banque Populaire Anjou Vendée Management Committee. He took part in the creation of Banque Populaire Atlantique in 2001 and was later appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank in 2002. In 2008, he became deputy head of strategy for Banque Fédérale des Banques Populaires. On the creation of Groupe BPCE in 2009, he was appointed head of coordination for Commercial Banking and became a member of the BPCE Executive Committee. After becoming Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire du Sud-Ouest in Bordeaux in 2010, he led the bank's merger project with Banque Populaire Centre Atlantique. Since November 2011, Dominique Garnier has been Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique.

Stéphanie Paix, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Groupe BPCE's General Inspection

A graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris, Stéphanie Paix worked in the Banques Populaires inspection team from 1988 to 1994. Then, she became regional manager for Banque Populaire Rives de Paris, then manager of back office and organization between 1994 and 2002. She subsequently joined Natexis Banque Populaire as back-office manager for corporate banking. In 2006, she became Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Factor and a member of Coface's executive committee. In 2008, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Atlantique. Since 2012, Stéphanie Paix has chaired the Caisse d'Epargne Rhône Alpes Management Board.

