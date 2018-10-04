04/10/2018 17:51:56

Groupe BPCE: General Management Appointments

Paris, October 4, 2018

In furtherance of the Group's strategic ambitions, the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board, meeting under the Chairmanship of Michel Grass, approved today, on a proposal by Laurent Mignon, the appointment of the new Management Board for a four-year term. Furthermore, Groupe BPCE announces the appointments of several new members of the General Management Committee. These appointments will take effect in the coming weeks.

The Groupe BPCE General Management Committee will henceforth comprise:

 

  • Laurent Mignon, Chairman of Groupe BPCE Management Board and Chief Executive Officer;

     

  • Laurent Benatar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Information Systems and business efficiency;

     

  • Jacques Beyssade, Corporate Secretary in charge of legal affairs, group governance, compliance, permanent control and public affairs.

     

  • Christine Fabresse, member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail banking and insurance. She currently chairs the Caisse d'Epargne Languedoc-Roussillon Management Board;

     

  • Jean Yves Forel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail banking in Europe and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games project;

     

  • Dominique Garnier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the integration project for the factoring, sureties and guarantees, leasing, consumer finance and securities services activities. He will assume responsibility for these business lines on completion of the acquisition. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique;

     

  • Catherine Halberstadt, member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of human resources;

     

  • Nicolas Namias, member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer;

     

  • François Riahi, member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis;

     

  • Yves Tyrode, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of digital.

 

 

 

In addition,

 

Stéphanie Paix, who currently chairs the Caisse d'Epargne Rhône-Alpes Management Board, is to join BPCE in the coming weeks as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Groupe BPCE's General Inspection. She will report to Laurent Mignon.

 

Geraud Brac de La Perrière, currently general inspector, will become head of risks for Groupe BPCE starting from January, 2019. Due to his position, he will report to Laurent Mignon and will participate in the General Management Committee meetings depending on the committee agenda.

 

 

 

Profiles:

 

Christine Fabresse, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail banking and insurance, and member of the Management Board 

 

After graduating from Montpellier Business School, Christine Fabresse joined Crédit Lyonnais in 1987 where she held various commercial management positions, including business center manager, international cash management specialist, and head of retail and professional markets. Then, she held several positions in human resources from 2001, notably as head of HR development at Crédit Lyonnais, before joining in 2003, Crédit Agricole SA as head of HR policies and mobility. In 2006, she re-joined the general management committee of LCL as head of business development for retail banking. In 2008, she was appointed to the executive committee of the Caisse Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne (CNCE) with responsibility for sales management. Then, within Groupe BPCE, she became in 2011 head of business development for the Caisses d'Epargne and executive committee member. Christine Fabresse has chaired the Caisse d'Epargne Languedoc Roussillon Management Board since 2013.

 

 

Dominique Garnier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of steering and coordinating the integration project for the factoring, sureties and guarantees, leasing, consumer finance and securities services activities

 

Dominique Garnier joined Banque Populaire Anjou Vendée after graduating from ESSCA management school in 1983. After a period of secondment within Groupe Banque Populaire General Inspection between 1992 and 1994, he joined the Banque Populaire Anjou Vendée Management Committee. He took part in the creation of Banque Populaire Atlantique in 2001 and was later appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank in 2002. In 2008, he became deputy head of strategy for Banque Fédérale des Banques Populaires. On the creation of Groupe BPCE in 2009, he was appointed head of coordination for Commercial Banking and became a member of the BPCE Executive Committee. After becoming Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire du Sud-Ouest in Bordeaux in 2010, he led the bank's merger project with Banque Populaire Centre Atlantique. Since November 2011, Dominique Garnier has been Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique.

 

 

 

Stéphanie Paix, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Groupe BPCE's General Inspection

 

A graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris, Stéphanie Paix worked in the Banques Populaires inspection team from 1988 to 1994. Then, she became regional manager for Banque Populaire Rives de Paris, then manager of back office and organization between 1994 and 2002. She subsequently joined Natexis Banque Populaire as back-office manager for corporate banking. In 2006, she became Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Factor and a member of Coface's executive committee. In 2008, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Atlantique. Since 2012, Stéphanie Paix has chaired the Caisse d'Epargne Rhône Alpes Management Board.

 

 

 

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE, the 2nd-largest banking group in France, includes two independent and complementary cooperative commercial banking networks: the network of 14 Banque Populaire banks and the network of 15 Caisses d'Epargne. It also works through Crédit Foncier in the area of real estate financing. It is a major player in Asset and Wealth management, Insurance, Corporate & Investment Banking and Specialized Financial Services with Natixis. Groupe BPCE, with its 106,500 employees, serves a total of 31 million customers and enjoys a strong local presence in France with 7,800 branches and 9 million cooperative shareholders. The senior prefered debt long term is rated by four financial rating agencies, Moody's (A1, stable outlook), S&P (A, positive outlook), Fitch (A, positive outlook) and R&I (A, stable outlook).

 

Press Contact Groupe BPCE

Christophe Gilbert : 33 (0)1 40 39 66 00 / 33 (0)6 73 76 38 98

Lina Mestari : 33 (0)1 58 40 76 29 / 33 (0)7 63 79 31 00

presse@bpce.fr

 

Groupe BPCE Appointments

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BPCE via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
00:16
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
13
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:00
Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey warns about cybersecurity threats all connected cars face at the World Automobile Conference in Istanbul, Turkey
18:00
Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey warns about cybersecurity threats all connected cars face at the World Automobile Conference in Istanbul, Turkey
18:00
Reminder – Senior Executives Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
17:56
Bipartisan Senate resolution for continuation of NAGDCA-initiated National Retirement Security Week receives unanimous approval
17:56
Issue of Equity
17:53
Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Phase 1 Update on Research and Development for Nanoemulsification and Liposomal Platforms of Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil
17:51
Groupe BPCE: General Management Appointments
17:47
Issue of Equity
17:45
Director Information

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 18:24:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-04 19:24:06 - 2018-10-04 18:24:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY