04/10/2018 22:11:05

Hudbay Comments on Media Report

Related content
28 Sep - 
Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 R..
21 Aug - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ACM Research, O..
31 Jul - 
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) Hudbay today commented on a media report speculating on a potential business acquisition by the company. While the company’s policy is to avoid comment on speculation and rumours, Hudbay emphasizes that it has had a consistent strategy of optimizing the value of its current operations and evaluating growth opportunities that are complementary to its current business and that it continues to adhere to this strategy. As described in Hudbay’s public disclosure, this may include acquisitions that fit Hudbay’s stringent criteria, ranging from early stage exploration to producing mines, provided they are accretive to shareholder value on a per share basis. Further, any acquisitions would ensure that Hudbay retains the financial flexibility and management capacity to maximize the value of its assets and existing growth opportunities.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes information that relates to, among other things, statements with respect to Hudbay’s strategy respecting acquisitions and existing operations. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events.

Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is an integrated mining company producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and a copper project in Arizona (United States). The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Hudbay also has warrants listed under the symbol “HBM.WT” on the Toronto Stock Exchange and “HBM/WS” on the New York Stock Exchange. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Carla Nawrocki

Director, Investor Relations

(416) 362-7362

carla.nawrocki@hudbay.com

Hudbay_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:11 HBM
Hudbay Comments on Media Report
28 Sep HBM
Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results
21 Aug EGO
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ACM Research, Obsidian Energy, Tecnoglass, Hollysys Automation Technologies, HudBay Minerals, and Eldorado Gold — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
31 Jul HBM
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
17 Jul HBM
Hudbay Hosts Analyst Site Visit to Constancia Mine in Peru and Announces Second Quarter 2018 Production Results for Peru Operations
12 Jul HBM
Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2018 Results
07 Jun NVO
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for ObsEva SA, Gran Tierra Energy, Novo Nordisk A/S, HudBay Minerals, Tecnoglass, and Endeavour Silver — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
03 May HBM
Hudbay Announces Election of Directors
02 May HBM
Hudbay Announces First Quarter 2018 Results and Provides Update on the Lalor Gold Zone
16 Apr HBM
Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
4
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Related stock quotes

Hudbay Minerals Inc Ordi.. 5.110 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
22:29
The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on November 16, 2018
22:20
Westwood Holdings Group Promotes Terry Forbes, CPA to Chief Financial Officer
22:14
Calling All TITANs: Nissan and the American Red Cross mobilize purpose-driven campaign with the Ultimate Service TITAN
22:11
Hudbay Comments on Media Report
22:00
ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
21:49
Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) to the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation and the November 5, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21:48
LeMaitre Vascular Announces Preliminary Q3 2018 Results
21:45
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distributions of $0.095 per Share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 22:52:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-04 23:52:37 - 2018-10-04 22:52:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY