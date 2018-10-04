04/10/2018 17:56:00

Issue of Equity

Related content
17:47 - 
Issue of Equity
03 Oct - 
Issue of Equity
03 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, October 4

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 4 October 2018 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 3 July 2018 25,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 792.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 8,595,001 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 173,921,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,921,712. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 173,921,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP             

Tel: 0203 170 8732

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:56 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
17:47 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
03 Oct E:FGT
Issue of Equity
03 Oct E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
02 Oct E:FGT
Issue of Equity
02 Oct E:FGT
Issue of Equity
02 Oct E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Oct E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Oct E:FGT
Total Voting Rights
28 Sep E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Related stock quotes

Finsbury Growth & Income.. 792.00 -2.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:13
BIC : Number of shares and voting rights - 30 September 2018
18:00
Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey warns about cybersecurity threats all connected cars face at the World Automobile Conference in Istanbul, Turkey
18:00
Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey warns about cybersecurity threats all connected cars face at the World Automobile Conference in Istanbul, Turkey
18:00
Reminder – Senior Executives Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
17:56
Bipartisan Senate resolution for continuation of NAGDCA-initiated National Retirement Security Week receives unanimous approval
17:56
Issue of Equity
17:53
Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Phase 1 Update on Research and Development for Nanoemulsification and Liposomal Platforms of Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil
17:51
Groupe BPCE: General Management Appointments
17:47
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 18:34:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-04 19:34:08 - 2018-10-04 18:34:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY