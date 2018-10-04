ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 7 a.m., CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its third quarter earnings conference call at 9 a.m., CDT.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-836-9036 (domestic) or 1-720-405-2124 (international), no access code necessary. A real-time webcast with audio and synchronized slides can be accessed via https://investor.itw.com/ .

Following the meeting, presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available at https://investor.itw.com/ . To hear a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international), access code: 3298149.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company’s unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

Media Contact Investor Relations Illinois Tool Works Illinois Tool Works Trisha Knych Karen Fletcher Tel: 224.661.7566 Tel: 224.661.7433 mediarelations@itw .com investorrelations@itw.com