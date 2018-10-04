04/10/2018 23:50:35

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TGTX

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) (“TG” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s common stock between June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

  Investors who purchased TG’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than December 3, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. 

Investors who suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their legal rights and options.  For additional information, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://kaskelalaw.com/case/tg-therapeutics/.

TG is a developmental biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The Company is developing two therapies targeting hematologic malignancies: TG-1101 (ublituximab), a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes, and TGR-1202 (umbralisib), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor. During the Class Period, TG was engaged in a randomized controlled Phase 3 trial to evaluate TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for patients with front-line and previously treated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (“CLL”), known as the UNITY-CLL Trial.

On September 25, 2018, TG announced that it would not be releasing the data from the UNITY-CLL Trial, and that it had failed to meet the trial’s stated goal.  The Company also announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board had met to review ongoing data from the UNITY-CLL Trial and had advised the Company that the interim analysis of the study data could not be conducted at this time because the data was not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis. Following this news, shares of TG’s common stock declined $4.10 per share, or over 44% in value, to close at $5.15 per share on September 25, 2018.

Investors who purchased the Company’s common stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

