Larson Electronics LLC Releases 75’ Weatherproof LED Rope Light

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has just released a 75-foot weatherproof LED rope light equipped with an encapsulated inline transformer. This rope light is ideal for marine applications such as boat docks, ship yards and a perimeter lighting system. The light is also suitable for security lighting, walkway lighting and outdoor background lighting.

The WAL-RSL-75-X12I-1227 is an LED rope light that offers smooth, cool white illumination with a 5600K color temperature rating and draws just 57 watts. This rope light is compatible with 120-277V input voltages and includes an encapsulated inline transformer stepping the input down to 12V DC. The LED rope is 75 feet long and constructed of 1/2 inch of flexible PVC tubing to house the LEDs and reinforced with weatherproof protection for safe use in marine environments. The solid state of the LEDs gives this rope light a lifespan of more than 100,000 hours. The rope can be cut for length customization.

The inline transformer in this LED lighting system is fitted with an industrial grade cord cap, making connection to common wall outlets easy. A wide array of plug choices is offered including flying leads with no plug for operators who prefer to wire in their own cord caps.

“This LED rope light is great for illuminating perimeters in marine locations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The many plug options make it easy for operators to use this rope light almost anywhere.”

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

