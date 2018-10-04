04/10/2018 21:00:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 75’ Weatherproof LED Rope Light

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has just released a 75-foot weatherproof LED rope light equipped with an encapsulated inline transformer. This rope light is ideal for marine applications such as boat docks, ship yards and a perimeter lighting system. The light is also suitable for security lighting, walkway lighting and outdoor background lighting.

The WAL-RSL-75-X12I-1227 is an LED rope light that offers smooth, cool white illumination with a 5600K color temperature rating and draws just 57 watts. This rope light is compatible with 120-277V input voltages and includes an encapsulated inline transformer stepping the input down to 12V DC. The LED rope is 75 feet long and constructed of 1/2 inch of flexible PVC tubing to house the LEDs and reinforced with weatherproof protection for safe use in marine environments. The solid state of the LEDs gives this rope light a lifespan of more than 100,000 hours. The rope can be cut for length customization.

The inline transformer in this LED lighting system is fitted with an industrial grade cord cap, making connection to common wall outlets easy. A wide array of plug choices is offered including flying leads with no plug for operators who prefer to wire in their own cord caps.

“This LED rope light is great for illuminating perimeters in marine locations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The many plug options make it easy for operators to use this rope light almost anywhere.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0dce475e-f942-49e6-b4eb-9d4b7fd801c0

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
00:16
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
13
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
12:14
OMXC25
Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
11
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
4
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:07
KemPharm Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
21:05
Almaden Completes Dismantling of the Rock Creek Mill in Preparation for Shipping to Ixtaca and Provides Feasibility Update
21:05
Endurance International Group to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on October 25, 2018
21:05
Nokia 7.1 Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Display Processing Technology to Deliver an Unmatched HDR Video Experience
21:05
CTG to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 18
21:05
GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
21:05
Itaú Corpbanca Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
21:04
Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
21:01
AVROBIO, Inc. to Present at Chardan's 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 21:25:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-04 22:25:59 - 2018-10-04 21:25:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY