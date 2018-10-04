LeMaitre Vascular Announces Preliminary Q3 2018 Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, announced today Q3 2018 preliminary unaudited results, provided Q4 2018 and updated full year 2018 guidance, and announced a $0.07/share dividend.

Q3 2018 Preliminary Results

Sales of $24.2mm vs. $24.8mm in Q3 2017 (-3% reported, +1% organic)

Gross margin of 71.4% vs. 70.8%

Operating income of $4.6mm vs. $5.1mm, (-9%)

Operating margin of 19% versus 20%

Net income of $4.3mm vs. $5.0mm, (-14%)

Earnings of $0.21 per diluted share vs. $0.25, (-15%)

EBITDA of $5.5mm vs. $6.0mm, (-8%)

XenoSure sales of $5.7mm vs. $5.4mm (+6% reported, +7% organic)

On an organic basis, sales in the Americas were up 2% in Q3 2018 vs. Q3 2017, flat in Europe and down 5% in Asia-Pac Rim. Product growth in the quarter was driven by XenoSure and carotid shunts. The decline in reported sales was due in part to the April 2018 divestiture of the Reddick general surgery product lines, as well as the other factors described below.

Operating expenses increased 1% in Q3 2018 to $12.6mm. At quarter’s end the Company employed 106 sales reps, a 19% increase vs. 89 at September 30, 2017. The Company recently hired a Vice President of Asia-Pac Rim, opened an Asia-Pac Rim sales office in Singapore and received Australian XenoSure approval.

Cash on hand at September 30, 2018 was $45.6mm, up $3.7mm from June 30, 2018 excluding the $11.0mm acquisition payment for Applied Medical’s clot management business.

George W. LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said, “Q3 was a frustrating and humbling quarter, and my often-stated 10/20 aspiration for our business is now incongruous with our 2018 results. As a 16% shareholder, I know we need to do much better. We owe our shareholders higher organic sales growth and growing profits.”

Acquisition of Clot Management Business from Applied Medical

On September 20, 2018, the Company acquired the clot management business of Applied Medical for $14.2mm; $11.0mm was paid at closing and $3.2mm will be paid in two post-closing installments. The acquired business includes Syntel embolectomy and thrombectomy catheters, Python over-the-wire embolectomy catheters, Latis graft cleaning catheters, and irrigation catheters. Sales of the acquired business during the latest 12-month period were $3.4mm.

The Company expects the acquired business to add $0.5mm to $0.6mm in Q4 2018 sales and to have no impact on Q4 2018 operating income due to short-term channel transition costs. Following the acquisition, the Company believes it is now the second largest provider of embolectomy catheters worldwide. The acquired catheters feature latex-free balloons, complementing LeMaitre’s latex balloon catheters.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 4, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.07/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid December 6, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2018.

Q3 2018 Results Versus Prior Guidance

The following items contributed to the $1.8mm difference between the Company’s Q3 2018 preliminary sales results and the midpoint of the Company’s July 26, 2018 guidance:

Item Actual Sales Versus Expected Comment Allografts ($0.7mm) WW allograft sales were down 5% in Q3 following record sales in Q2. The Company lost some inherited customers in its transition to a direct-to-hospital model from agents/distributors; tissue supply also constrained sales. Valvulotomes ($0.5mm) WW valvulotome sales were down 3% in Q3 following record sales in Q2. Q3 sales were weak in direct European markets. Export ($0.4mm) WW export sales to distributors were down 36% in Q3. Weakening currencies, economies and/or ordering patterns resulting in reduced orders from Turkey, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Greece, etc. China Product Return ($0.1mm) Rationalizing China distribution channel Hurricane Florence ($0.1mm) - Stronger USD Since Guidance ($0.1mm) -

Q4 2018 and 2018 Business Outlook

Previous Guidance (7/26/2018) Current Guidance Q4 2018 Sales NA $25.6mm - $26.4mm (Midpoint: -1% reported, +1% organic) Q4 2018 Gross Margin NA 70.3% Q4 2018 Operating Income NA $4.8mm - $5.4mm (Midpoint: -20%) Q4 2018 Earnings Per Share NA $0.18 - $0.20 (Midpoint: -12%) 2018 Sales $105.3mm - $107.9mm (Midpoint: +6% reported, +7% organic) $102.8mm - $103.6mm (Midpoint: +2% reported, +3% organic) 2018 Gross Margin 71.3% 70.7% 2018 Operating Income $27.6mm - $29.4mm (Midpoint: +35%) $25.8mm - $26.4mm (Midpoint: +24%) 2018 Earnings Per Share $1.04 - $1.11 (Midpoint: +25%) $1.01 - $1.03 (Midpoint: +19%)

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call tomorrow, October 5, 2018 at 8:00am ET to review the Company's financial results and discuss its business outlook for the remainder of the year. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals who are interested in listening to the webcast should log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor . The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1 512-961-6497) for international callers), using passcode 8692409. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release contains other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.lemaitre.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions, divestitures and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expectations regarding Q4 2018 and 2018 sales, gross margin, operating income and earnings per share as well as the potential contributions of the acquired clot management business. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company's products and the productivity of the Company's direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company's products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: J.J. Pellegrino, CFO

LeMaitre Vascular

781-425-1691

jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,104 $ 19,096 Short-term marketable securities 25,523 22,564 Accounts receivable, net 13,015 15,000 Inventory and other deferred costs 23,876 21,046 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,293 2,605 Total current assets 86,811 80,311 Property and equipment, net 12,197 12,378 Goodwill 31,544 23,844 Other intangibles, net 12,248 8,234 Deferred tax assets 1,336 1,378 Other assets 191 178 Total assets $ 144,327 $ 126,323 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,627 $ 1,543 Accrued expenses 11,006 9,770 Acquisition-related obligations 3,121 1,876 Total current liabilities 15,754 13,189 Deferred tax liabilities 2,174 2,176 Other long-term liabilities 1,052 1,188 Total liabilities 18,980 16,553 Stockholders' equity Common stock 211 207 Additional paid-in capital 97,727 93,127 Retained earnings 41,178 28,333 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,482 ) (2,289 ) Treasury stock (10,287 ) (9,608 ) Total stockholders' equity 125,347 109,770 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 144,327 $ 126,323

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Net sales $ 24,165 $ 24,822 $ 77,179 $ 74,714 Cost of sales 6,910 7,245 22,458 22,269 Gross profit 17,255 17,577 54,721 52,445 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,622 6,201 20,504 19,754 General and administrative 3,983 4,562 13,227 12,857 Research and development 2,037 1,761 5,850 5,053 Gain on divestiture - - (5,876 ) - Total operating expenses 12,642 12,524 33,705 37,664 Income from operations 4,613 5,053 21,016 14,781 Other income: Other income (loss), net 117 20 177 (3 ) Income before income taxes 4,730 5,073 21,193 14,778 Provision for income taxes 416 31 4,275 1,885 Net income $ 4,314 $ 5,042 $ 16,918 $ 12,893 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.87 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.84 $ 0.65 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 19,503 19,124 19,369 18,859 Diluted 20,293 20,147 20,258 19,970 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.070 $ 0.055 $ 0.210 $ 0.165

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 14,943 62 % $ 15,439 62 % $ 46,885 61 % $ 46,508 62 % Europe/Middle East/Africa 7,856 32 % 7,926 32 % 25,685 33 % 23,660 32 % Asia/Pacific Rim 1,366 6 % 1,457 6 % 4,609 6 % 4,546 6 % Total Net Sales $ 24,165 100 % $ 24,822 100 % $ 77,179 100 % $ 74,714 100 %

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2018 Net sales as reported $ 24,165 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 134 Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (34 ) Adjusted net sales $ 24,265 For the three months ended September 30, 2017 Net sales as reported $ 24,822 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (830 ) Adjusted net sales $ 23,992 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2018 $ 273 1 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended December 31, 2018 Net sales per guidance $ 26,000 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 184 Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (500 ) Adjusted net sales $ 25,684 For the three months ended December 31, 2017 Net sales as reported $ 26,153 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (810 ) Adjusted net sales $ 25,343 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2018 $ 341 1 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the year ended December 31, 2018 Net sales per guidance $ 103,179 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (1,587 ) Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (534 ) Adjusted net sales $ 101,058 For the year ended December 31, 2017 Net sales as reported $ 100,867 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (2,447 ) Adjusted net sales $ 98,420 Adjusted net sales increase for the year ended December 31, 2018 $ 2,638 3 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth of Xenosure: For the three months ending September 30, 2018 XenoSure net sales as reported $ 5,706 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 29 Adjusted XenoSure net sales $ 5,735 For the three months ending September 30, 2017 XenoSure net sales as reported $ 5,376 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2018 $ 359 7 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth by geography: For the three months ending September 30, 2018 Americas Europe Asia-Pacific Rim Net sales by geography as reported $ 14,943 $ 7,856 $ 1,366 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 39 76 19 Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (34 ) - - Adjusted net sales by geography $ 14,948 $ 7,932 $ 1,385 For the three months ending September 30, 2017 Net sales by geography as reported 15,439 7,926 1,457 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (807 ) (19 ) (4 ) Adjusted net sales by geography 14,632 7,907 1,453 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2018 $ 316 $ 25 $ (68 ) Percentage increase (decrease) 2 % 0 % -5 % For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 4,314 $ 5,042 $ 16,918 $ 12,893 Interest (income) expense, net (192 ) (48 ) (452 ) (100 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 1,006 1,004 3,108 2,966 Provision for income taxes 416 31 4,275 1,885 EBITDA $ 5,544 $ 6,029 $ 23,849 $ 17,644 EBITDA percentage increase -8 % 35 %