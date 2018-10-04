04/10/2018 09:01:32

Metso to deliver beneficiation solutions for potash industry in Belarus

Metso Corporation press release on October 4, 2018 at 11:00 EEST

Metso has won orders to deliver dewatering solutions to a customer developing greenfield and brownfield potash projects in Belarus. Metso's deliveries consist of inclined plate settler (IPS) units used for thickening in different applications. The orders are booked in Metso's third-quarter 2018 orders received.

"Metso is fully committed to delivering resource- and eco-efficient solutions to our customers. This means maximizing recovery value, while reducing environmental impacts and total cost of operations. We are proud of our customer's continued confidence in our thickening technologies," says Victor Tapia, President of Metso's Mining Equipment business area.

The Metso IPS is a modular and compact sedimentation and dewatering system utilizing lamella clarification technology. Using parallel inclined plates to minimize floor area occupation, the Metso IPS reduces retention time and lowers installation costs, also enabling greater capacity compared to conventional thickeners. The lamella technology also reduces the environmental impact, thanks to less use of chemicals in the process. 

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries

Caption:

Metso's IPS uses parallel inclined plates to maximize the available settling area. In this way, the size and cost of the gravity settler can be minimized by matching the thickening and clarifying requirements more closely. The solution is easy to maintain and relocate to adapt to process changes.

