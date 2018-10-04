04/10/2018 13:01:00

Monmouth County Plastic Surgeon Announces the Opening of State-of-the-Art Facility in Wall, New Jersey

Dr. Christopher Godek, the head of the Personal Enhancement Center, is opening a brand new office in Wall, New Jersey as an extension of his main practice in Toms River; the facility will offer a comprehensive selection of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement options.

WALL, N.J., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A prominent Monmouth County plastic surgery practice is branching out with an additional location in Wall. Dr. Christopher Godek, the Medical Director of the Personal Enhancement Center in Toms River, says the newly-built, state-of-the-art facility can serve as a convenient alternative for Wall-area individuals who are looking to enhance their appearance with some of the latest surgical and non-surgical treatment options.

The brand new Wall office will be opening Wednesday, October 17th and will offer the same comprehensive array of services available at the practice’s main center in Toms River. The Personal Enhancement Center’s new facility will be located at 1959 Highway 34 in Wall, New Jersey and can be contacted at (732) 375-0202. The Wall office will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Personal Enhancement Center has been a mainstay in Toms River for many years and offers a particularly expansive selection of treatments for both women and men. Dr. Godek notes that the additional office in Wall will offer essentially the same treatment options, which include surgical procedures such as breast augmentation, liposuction, and tummy tuck surgery, as well as minimally-invasive treatments like CoolSculpting®, cosmetic injectables and dermal fillers, laser skin resurfacing, and others available from the practice’s Bella Derma Medi Spa.

Dr. Godek and the entire team at the Personal Enhancement Center are excited to bring their range of services to Wall, and their goal is to provide the same commitment to safety, natural-looking results, and exemplary treatment that patients have come to expect at the practice’s Toms River location.

About Christopher P. Godek, MD, FACS

Dr. Christopher Godek

is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Medical Association, and a past president of the New Jersey Society of Plastic Surgeons. As head of the Personal Enhancement Center, Dr. Godek oversees a comprehensive program of services designed to provide patients with advanced surgical and non-surgical options to effectively enhance their appearance. Dr. Godek is available for interview upon request.

For more information about the Personal Enhancement Center, visit personalenhancementcenter.com and facebook.com/personalenhancementcenter.

