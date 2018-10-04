04/10/2018 19:30:31

MyBest Group S.p.A. : Notice of Ordinary General Meeting Shareholders

 
  

PRESS RELEASE

MY BEST GROUP S.P.A.:

Notice of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Milan, 4 October 2018 - MYBEST GROUP (ISIN code: IT0005119109, Symbol: ALMBG) a listed company on Euronext Growth the trading facility for European SMEs organised and operated by Euronext, announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been convened in Milan at the registered office of the Company in Viale Fratelli Casiraghi 359, on 23 October 2018 at 11.30 am on first call and, if necessary, on 24 October 2018 on second call, at the same place and time, to discuss the following agenda:

  1. Proposal to authorize the purchase and disposal of own shares. Resolutions pertaining thereto;

     

  2. Assignment of statutory auditors for the years 2018-2020 and determination of the related fees. Resolutions pertaining thereto;

     

  3. Appointment of the members and the Chairman of the board of statutory auditors. Definition of the remuneration of the members of the board of statutory auditors. Resolutions pertaining thereto.

             

The notice of call was published in Gazzetta Ufficiale on 4 October 2018

*****

MyBest Group is an omni-channel "saving platform" allowing users to identify the best offers and the products that best suit their needs. The Group provides users with a free service to compare the prices and products offered by the main utilities operating in Italy in the electricity, gas, and telephone sectors. Over the last 3 years, more than 1 million Italians have saved on their bills thanks to MyBest Group, receiving free and customised advice either by phone or directly at home. MyBest Group was founded in 2003 and ended 2017 with more than €26 million in consolidated revenues, up 7% year-on-year.

For more information:

Be Media - MyBest Press Office

Serena Battiloro

M: +39 3401869091

E: s.battiloro@bemedia.it

Alberto Murer

M: +39 334 6086216

E: a.murer@bemedia.it

Investor Relations

Anna Barbara Assegnati

E: ir@mybestgroup.it

Symbol: ALMBG

ISIN code: IT0005119109

https://www.mybestgroup.it/

Contacts:

MyBest Group S.p.A                                                                          Atout Capital, Listing Sponsor

Fabio Regolo, CEO & Charmain                                                        Cédric Beudin, Managing Partner

Phone: +39 022413441                                                                         Phone: +33 1 56 69 61 83

Mail: fabio.regolo@mybestgroup.it                                                Mail: cedric.beudin@atoutcapital.com

Website: Website: https://www.atoutcapital.com/

notice of general meeting of shareholders

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MyBest Group S.p.A. via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
00:16
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
13
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:00
Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for South Carolina Fire Departments
19:53
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar
19:51
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for OPKO Health, Inc. Investors
19:47
Smithfield Foods Unveils New JROTC Facility at Smithfield High School
19:46
Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
19:44
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
19:32
Phil Shoemaker Joins Home Point Financial Executive Team
19:30
MyBest Group S.p.A. : Notice of Ordinary General Meeting Shareholders
19:23
Cortex Announces the Lineup of Innovative Entrepreneurs to Speak at the 2018 Connection Summit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 20:17:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-04 21:17:05 - 2018-10-04 20:17:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY