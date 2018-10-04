04/10/2018 21:01:00

NanoString Announces the University of Oxford Selected as the Winning Recipient in GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Grant Program

SEATTLE, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced that the University of Oxford has been selected as the winning recipient of a grant for a GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) as part of the DSP grant program. The grant program included more than 100 submissions from around the world.

“We are honored to announce that Dr. Fadi Issa from University of Oxford has been selected as the winning recipient of a grant for our GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler,” said Chad Brown, senior vice president of sales and marketing of NanoString Technologies. “The University of Oxford is home to an internationally recognized organ transplant program with a strong research focus on transplant immunology. NanoString is excited to engage the transplant community with our unique solution for spatial genomics.”

According to Dr. Issa, “Spatial genomics has the potential to make a major impact in transplantation research. Digital Spatial Profiling will allow us to collect comprehensive biological information from our precious tissue samples, including highly informative topographic data,” stated Fadi Issa, MA, BMBCh, MSc, PhD, FRCS, Principal Investigator at the Transplantation Research Immunology Group (TRIG), Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences, University of Oxford.  “We’re currently leading a clinical trial of a novel cellular therapy, regulatory T cells in renal transplantation, and we believe DSP will be invaluable in understanding patient response and guiding future decisions in this important program.”

NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiling technology enables the precise quantification of 10’s to 1000’s of proteins and/or RNA targets mapped to their location within a heterogeneous tissue. NanoString and its collaborators have presented GeoMx DSP data in more than a dozen abstracts at major scientific meetings, demonstrating the utility of DSP profiling to address a wide range of biological questions in Formalin Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) tissues.

The GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler is currently in development and is expected to be commercially available in mid-2019. Today, Digital Spatial Profiling technology can be accessed through NanoString’s Technology Access Program (TAP).  To date, over 40 customers have completed more than 55 TAP projects and processed over 1000 samples.  The results from these studies highlight the performance of DSP in at least ten abstracts presented at major scientific meetings and several publications in press.

Interested parties can learn more about DSP by visiting https://www.nanostring.com/scientific-content/technology-overview/digital-spatial-profiling-technology.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter Analysis System has been employed in life sciences research since it was first introduced in 2008 and has been cited in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer. In addition, the company is collaborating with multiple biopharmaceutical companies in the development of companion diagnostic tests for various cancer therapies, helping to realize the promise of precision oncology.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, nCounter and Prosigna are registered trademarks or trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Contact:

Doug Farrell

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

dfarrell@nanostring.com

Phone: 206-602-1768

nano.jpg

