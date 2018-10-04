04/10/2018 19:15:00

Nasdaq Welcomes Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Through the use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, Guardant Health aims to help conquer cancer on a global scale. Guardant Health’s innovations allow it unprecedented access to molecular information about cancer throughout all stages of the disease. In pursuit of this goal, Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, which fuel its programs developing tests for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2, respectively. The company’s Guardant360 liquid biopsy test has been used by more than 5,000 oncologists, over 40 biopharmaceutical companies and all 27 National Comprehensive Cancer Network, or NCCN, Centers.

“Precision oncology today is primarily focused on matching cancer patients to personalized treatments based on the molecular profile of their tumors, but there is a critical need to expand the scope to enable precise detection, monitoring and selection of the appropriate intervention as early in the disease state as possible,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health. “Achieving access this molecular information is a major challenge, as access traditionally requires collection of tumor tissue through a tissue biopsy or surgery that is invasive, time-consuming and costly. Our comprehensive liquid biopsy-based tests address many of these challenges, and we believe can expand the scope of precision oncology to earlier stages of the disease, improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.”

“A growing company that uses innovative technology and data analytics to fight cancer will always have a place in the Nasdaq family,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We are proud to support Guardant Health as it continues in its mission to advance the field of precision oncology and cancer treatment.”

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com.

