The company announces the following unaudited data as at 3 October 2018 - Using BID Valuations NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1336.83 p NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1329.78 p NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1359.09 p NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1352.04 p *based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point, source: Interactive Data For more information please visit our website at www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/