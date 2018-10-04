It is announced that at the close of business on 03 October 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 03 October 2018 102.26p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 100.93p per ordinary share

04 October 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45