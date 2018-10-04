New short name and long name for ETF issued by XACT Kapitalförvaltning AB (145/18)

Upon request by the issuer, the following ETF issued by XACT Kapitalförvaltning AB will change short name and long name. The changes will be valid as of October 10, 2018.
ISIN code:
SE0001056045
Old short name:
XACT OMXSB Utd
New short name:
XACT Sverige
Old long name:
XACT OMXSB Utd
New long name:
XACT Sverige (UCITS ETF)
New symbol:
XACT Sverige
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB