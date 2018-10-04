New short name and long name for ETF issued by XACT Kapitalförvaltning AB (145/18)

Upon request by the issuer, the following ETF issued by XACT Kapitalförvaltning AB will change short name and long name. The changes will be valid as of October 10, 2018.

ISIN code: SE0001056045 Old short name: XACT OMXSB Utd New short name: XACT Sverige Old long name: XACT OMXSB Utd New long name: XACT Sverige (UCITS ETF) New symbol: XACT Sverige

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB