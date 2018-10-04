04/10/2018 13:00:00

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. Schedules Investor Conference Call for October 10, 2018

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NGTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call for 4:30 PM eastern daylight time on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

Nightfood Founder and CEO, Sean Folkson, will provide updates on recent developments in both wholly owned subsidiaries: Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

In addition, interested parties have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 12:00 PM eastern daylight time on Monday, October 8th, 2018. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available at https://smallcapvoice.com/blog/ngtf/ shortly after the call has concluded. 

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. 

Nightfood, Inc., “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is introducing its line of eight delicious and sleep-friendly ice cream flavors to major regional and national retailers in October, 2018.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond. 

According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. Ice cream is the second most popular night snack choice, behind only “salty snacks” (chips, popcorn, pretzels). 

The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at https://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. Munchies is currently preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that Management believes will give it a unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and legally compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit https://ir.Nightfood.com and https://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations. 

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3

