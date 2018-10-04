04/10/2018 19:01:47

Pennsylvania WIC Approves Lifeway Kefir on UPC Register

Related content
17 Aug - 
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the Second Qu..
03 Aug - 
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Appoints Neha Clark as Chief Financ..
15 May - 
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the First Qua..

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir cultured dairy products announced today that three of the company’s kefir offerings are now approved on the UPC register within the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Three kefir options are now available to participants: 32oz bottles of original plain kefir, lowfat plain and nonfat plain.

The Pennsylvania WIC program provides nutrition services for pregnant women and mothers with a goal of improving the overall health of participants and their families. Food recommendations are tailored for recipients to meet their specific dietary needs. Products on the list, including kefir, have all been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture as options that best fit nutrition requirements for this demographic. USDA recently clarified their guidance on the inclusion of kefir – a high-protein, fermented dairy beverage – to make it clear that kefir is one of the category of cultured milk products that state WIC agencies can approve for their participants and families.

Kefir provides a source of calcium, vitamin D and protein – all important and necessary vitamins and nutrients that help support healthy pregnant and post-partum mothers. Participants who have lactose sensitivity might find Lifeway Kefir, which is up to 99% lactose-free, an excellent option when considering dairy products with key nutrients critical to health both pre- and post-partum.

“The decision by The Pennsylvania WIC program to include these Lifeway Kefir products on the approved UPC register is an amazing step forward in our mission to increase access to nutritious, probiotic products,” said Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky. “We firmly believe that microbiome support is a vital issue, and everyone should be empowered to make choices that positively impact their health and wellbeing.”

Gaining WIC approval in Pennsylvania is part of Lifeway Foods’ broader initiative to increase the accessibility of healthy, microbiome-supporting products across all fifty states.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY), which has been named one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces frozen kefir, specialty cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy cultured dairy products are sold across the United States, Canada, Latin America and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at Lifewaykefir.com.

Find Lifeway Foods on Facebook: https://facebook.com/lifewaykefir

Follow Lifeway Foods on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lifeway_kefir

Watch clips on YouTube: https://youtube.com/user/lifewaykefir

For more information, visit https://lifewaykefir.com/

Company Contact:

Derek Miller

847-967-1010

DerekM@Lifeway.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4904e6e2-8bd2-471f-8ab7-a5cd431d1960 

Life.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:01 LWAY
Pennsylvania WIC Approves Lifeway Kefir on UPC Register
17 Aug LWAY
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
03 Aug LWAY
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Appoints Neha Clark as Chief Financial Officer
15 May LWAY
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
30 Mar LWAY
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017
13 Mar LWAY
Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s History Month
13 Mar NDAQ
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq:LWAY) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
06 Mar LWAY
Lifeway to Showcase New Products, Release "The Kefir Cookbook" at Expo West
14 Nov LWAY
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Related stock quotes

Lifeway Foods Inc 2.760 0.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:00
Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for South Carolina Fire Departments
19:53
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar
19:51
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for OPKO Health, Inc. Investors
19:47
Smithfield Foods Unveils New JROTC Facility at Smithfield High School
19:46
Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
19:44
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
19:32
Phil Shoemaker Joins Home Point Financial Executive Team
19:30
MyBest Group S.p.A. : Notice of Ordinary General Meeting Shareholders
19:23
Cortex Announces the Lineup of Innovative Entrepreneurs to Speak at the 2018 Connection Summit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 20:17:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-04 21:17:32 - 2018-10-04 20:17:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY