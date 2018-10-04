Pennsylvania WIC Approves Lifeway Kefir on UPC Register

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir cultured dairy products announced today that three of the company’s kefir offerings are now approved on the UPC register within the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Three kefir options are now available to participants: 32oz bottles of original plain kefir, lowfat plain and nonfat plain.

The Pennsylvania WIC program provides nutrition services for pregnant women and mothers with a goal of improving the overall health of participants and their families. Food recommendations are tailored for recipients to meet their specific dietary needs. Products on the list, including kefir, have all been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture as options that best fit nutrition requirements for this demographic. USDA recently clarified their guidance on the inclusion of kefir – a high-protein, fermented dairy beverage – to make it clear that kefir is one of the category of cultured milk products that state WIC agencies can approve for their participants and families.

Kefir provides a source of calcium, vitamin D and protein – all important and necessary vitamins and nutrients that help support healthy pregnant and post-partum mothers. Participants who have lactose sensitivity might find Lifeway Kefir, which is up to 99% lactose-free, an excellent option when considering dairy products with key nutrients critical to health both pre- and post-partum.

“The decision by The Pennsylvania WIC program to include these Lifeway Kefir products on the approved UPC register is an amazing step forward in our mission to increase access to nutritious, probiotic products,” said Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky. “We firmly believe that microbiome support is a vital issue, and everyone should be empowered to make choices that positively impact their health and wellbeing.”

Gaining WIC approval in Pennsylvania is part of Lifeway Foods’ broader initiative to increase the accessibility of healthy, microbiome-supporting products across all fifty states.

