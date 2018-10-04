04/10/2018 19:32:33

Phil Shoemaker Joins Home Point Financial Executive Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Financial Corporation (“Home Point”), a national mortgage originator and servicer, announced today that Phil Shoemaker has joined the company as Chief Business Officer. He will report directly to Home Point President and CEO Willie Newman.

In his new role, Mr. Shoemaker will be responsible for Third Party Originations, Customer Retention and Technology. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Production at Caliber Home Loans.

“I’m pleased to welcome Phil to Home Point Financial,” said Mr. Newman. “His track record of innovation and building a best-in-class production organization is a perfect complement to our existing management team.  The industry is changing and the methods for originating, servicing, and retaining customers are rapidly evolving.  Home Point’s focus on Third Party Originations married with our commitment to being on the leading edge of digitization will result in a unique value proposition for our partners.”

Added Mr. Shoemaker,  “I’m excited to be part of a team that is focused on culture, innovation, and creating the best possible experience for our customers.  The foundation for success starts with great people which is what attracted me to Home Point.  I consider myself fortunate to be part of a forward-thinking management team that is committed to building a great company.”

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement – "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

For inquiries, please contact

Home Point Financial: 

Matt Goodman 

Email: information@homepointfinancial.com

HPFlogo.jpg

