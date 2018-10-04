04/10/2018 22:30:35

Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2018 earnings results before the market opens on October 18, 2018 and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.  The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.poolcorp.com.  The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international). 

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 360 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

 

POOLCORPLogo.jpg

Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
