Pythian Achieves Machine Learning Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Cloud Summit -- Pythian, a global IT company that helps businesses leverage disruptive data technologies to better compete, announced today that it has achieved the Machine Learning Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. By earning this Partner Specialization, Pythian has proven their training, certification, expertise and success in building machine learning solutions on Google Cloud Platform using Google Cloud AI and Machine Learning services. This is Pythian’s fourth earned Google Cloud Platform Specialization , adding to Cloud Migration, Infrastructure and Data Analytics.

The Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Pythian was awarded the Google Cloud Platform Partner Specialization in Machine Learning based on demonstrated success in designing machine learning models and building complete AI solutions using Google Cloud Platform products including Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine , BigQuery ML, Cloud AutoML, Cloud Video Intelligence API, Cloud Vision API, Cloud Speech-to-Text, Cloud Natural Language API, Cloud Translation API, and TensorFlow .

“AI is changing the competitive landscape in all industries,” said Alex Gorbachev, Head of Enterprise Data Science at Pythian. “Google Cloud Platform, with its innovative AI and ML products, allows us to build complete solutions for our customers in record time, enabling rapid transition from data science experiments to fully functional AI prototypes —to building and operating production-grade AI solutions integrated with customer products. When building AI solutions, Pythian leverages all capabilities of Google Cloud Platform, drawing on expertise that has been recognized with specializations not only in Machine Learning, but in Infrastructure, Data Analytics, and Cloud Migrations.”

Recently, Pythian designed and implemented a production-scale machine learning system for Teck Resources, one of Canada's largest diversified mining companies. Its haul trucks are some of the biggest and most costly trucks to operate. This AI-driven predictive haul truck maintenance system is estimated to save between $2 and $4 million annually at a single mining site by minimizing unplanned maintenance. Hear the full story at Google Cloud Summit in Toronto on October 4th at 1:30 pm in Breakout Session #4.

Pythian also created a public sample demo of a sentiment analysis solution for YouTube videos available at https://purplesnowfall.pythian.com . The solution uses Google Cloud Speech to Text API, Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine and TensorFlow along with other Google Cloud Platform products including Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Build, Container Registry Engine, Cloud Endpoints, Memorystore, Stackdriver and more.

To learn more about Pythian’s full range of expert services for Google Cloud Platform, including real use cases and specializations, visit us at one of the upcoming Google Cloud Summits in Toronto (Oct. 4, 2018), Chicago (Oct. 23, 2018) or Stockholm (Nov. 13, 2018) or at Google Next in London (Oct. 10-11, 2018).

About Pythian

Pythian is a global IT company that helps businesses leverage disruptive data technologies to better compete. Our services and software solutions unleash the power of cloud, data and analytics to drive better business outcomes. Our 20 years in data, commitment to hiring the best talent, and our deep technical and business expertise allow us to meet our client promise of using technology to deliver the best outcomes faster.

Contacts:

Vanessa Simmons

VP, Business Development, Pythian

613-897-9444

simmons@pythian.com

Lesley Slack

Marketing Communications Manager, Pythian

613-818-6855

slack@pythian.com