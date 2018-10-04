04/10/2018 15:53:28

RV Nomads - Turning the American Dream into Reality

Wellington, Texas, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the rising cost of living and flat wages, it’s no surprise the number of non-retired, full time RV'ers is skyrocketing. “RV Nomads”, a feature length cinematic film, is a powerful story of freedom and self-liberation from society’s current definition of the American Dream. The film blends a scripted narrative of the full time RV movement with unscripted storytelling, depicting the day-to-day perspective of full time digital RV nomads.

The world premiere of “RV Nomads” takes place October 20, 2018 during NomadFEST, a gathering of hundreds of full time RV’ers over a weekend of film, music, camping, food, social networking, conferences, and entertainment. The remote town of Wellington, located 100 miles southeast of Amarillo in rural Texas, serves as the backdrop of the film and host for NomadFEST.

RV Nomads follows the lives of 15 full time digital nomads, capturing the daily thrills, challenges and the community that bonds this movement together. “This isn’t just a lifestyle, it’s a movement,” says filmmaker Eric Odom with EPIC Nomad TV. “RV Nomads illustrates that freedom is attainable, no matter who you are.”

Armed with solar power, WiFi and a nomadic spirit, these full time RV’ers combine adventure, travel and meaningful work, backed by a supportive community focused on sharing solutions for self sufficiency and tales of exploration. While it is estimated that nearly 1 million retirees call RVs home, “RV Nomads” represents a new breed of full time digital nomads blending work and play as part of the RV lifestyle. 

“RV Nomads” - Meet Some of the Cast

  • Less Junk, More Journey - The Moss family sold their house in May 2015 and moved into a remodeled Airstream RV to spend more time with their three-year-old daughter. 

  • Drivin’ and Vibin’ - Kyle and Olivia hit the road in September 2015, with the goal to live a minimalist lifestyle and pursue a life of passion and adventure.

  • RV Love - Marc and Julie Bennett have spent the past four years living full time in an RV, visiting all 50 states and working full time, including co-authoring Living the RV Life (Simon and Schuster- Fall 2018).

  • Mortons on the Move - Tom and Cait Morton traded in their “sticks and bricks” for full time RV living in 2015. They can be found traveling the country in a fifth-wheel travel trailer with their two dogs.

Battle Born BatteriesEscapees RV ClubNational Indoor RV Center (NIRVC), and RVillage are Platinum level sponsors for the project, along with numerous partner organizations. These brands share in the vision and spirit of RV Nomads, and whose support helps elevate the RV Life movement.

EPIC Nomad TV is a premium video distribution network with content dedicated to the RV lifestyle, created exclusively by full time RV’ers and YouTube RV Life influencers. More information can be found at https://www.epicnomadtv.com. Following the premiere, “RV Nomads” will be available worldwide on EPIC Nomad TV, Apple tvOS/iTunes/iOS, Roku, Amazon Firestick, Google/Android, and DVD.

About RV Nomads - The Movie

RV Nomads is a full-length film that captures the true stories of full time RV’ers who disregard society’s conventional way of life in favor of minimalist digital nomadism. By combining elements of a documentary with the entertainment value of an action packed adventure film, RV Nomads illustrates the major lifestyle changes full time RV’ers make when they unplug and join the full time RV lifestyle. The cast consists of the most familiar, influential names in the full time RV community today. Each member has his or her own extremely entertaining, diverse story to tell as it relates to full time life on the move. RV Nomads will debut at the first annual NomadFEST in Wellington, Texas on October 20, 2018 and will be distributed globally via EPIC Nomad TV. For more information and to meet the cast, please visit www.epicnomadtv.com.

About Nomadic Life Media LLC / EPIC Nomad LLC

Owned and operated by full time nomads, Nomadic Life Media LLC and EPIC Nomad LLC seeks to elevate the story of full time RV nomadism using extraordinary visual media and events. Its mission is to inspire others to challenge societal norms and change their lives for the better. Current projects include RV Nomads, a full-length movie; NomadFEST, a four day RV event in Wellington, Texas; EPIC Nomad TV, a streaming service dedicated to the RV-lifestyle; and the EPIC Nomad Trading Post, for authentic RV Nomad and related merchandise.

About NomadFEST 2018

Wellington’s wide open spaces and friendly people set the perfect canvas for a massive four day event showcasing the RV movement and new-American Dream of living wherever, whenever and how ever. NomadFEST takes place at the Fairgrounds and Ritz Theater in Wellington, Texas, October 18th – 21st, 2018. NomadFEST brings together a community of hundreds of RV’ers for a weekend of films, music, camping, food, social networking, conferences, entertainment, an RV show and the world premiere of the RV Nomads feature film. The cast of the RV Nomads, which includes some of the most familiar and influential names in the full time RV community, will be present offering a view of the transformative nature of the #RVLife movement.

Attachments

Theresa Graven

Treehouse Communications, Inc.

9707647783

theresa@treehousepr.com

Photo credit: Cally Arndt / AdventureRig.com

Photo credit: Stacy Quimby / PauHanaTravels.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
00:16
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
13
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
4
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era
5
BrainChip Studio and Accelerator to be Demonstrated at International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:24
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – AAOI
16:23
Breaking News: Imminent Cannabis Legalization To Make Cannabis Industry Next Big Bio-Pharma Sector
16:16
Paytronix Delivers 3X Profitability Lift with New Messaging Tools
16:15
AIHA’s New Publication, A Visual Chronicle of America’s Workers
16:14
Maintenance in test environment GCF TST3
16:00
Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick Schedules Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call October 25
15:56
Net Asset Value(s)
15:53
RV Nomads - Turning the American Dream into Reality
15:49
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 16:42:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-04 17:42:29 - 2018-10-04 16:42:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY