RV Nomads - Turning the American Dream into Reality

Wellington, Texas, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the rising cost of living and flat wages, it’s no surprise the number of non-retired, full time RV'ers is skyrocketing. “RV Nomads”, a feature length cinematic film, is a powerful story of freedom and self-liberation from society’s current definition of the American Dream. The film blends a scripted narrative of the full time RV movement with unscripted storytelling, depicting the day-to-day perspective of full time digital RV nomads.

The world premiere of “RV Nomads” takes place October 20, 2018 during NomadFEST, a gathering of hundreds of full time RV’ers over a weekend of film, music, camping, food, social networking, conferences, and entertainment. The remote town of Wellington, located 100 miles southeast of Amarillo in rural Texas, serves as the backdrop of the film and host for NomadFEST.

RV Nomads follows the lives of 15 full time digital nomads, capturing the daily thrills, challenges and the community that bonds this movement together. “This isn’t just a lifestyle, it’s a movement,” says filmmaker Eric Odom with EPIC Nomad TV. “RV Nomads illustrates that freedom is attainable, no matter who you are.”

Armed with solar power, WiFi and a nomadic spirit, these full time RV’ers combine adventure, travel and meaningful work, backed by a supportive community focused on sharing solutions for self sufficiency and tales of exploration. While it is estimated that nearly 1 million retirees call RVs home, “RV Nomads” represents a new breed of full time digital nomads blending work and play as part of the RV lifestyle.

“RV Nomads” - Meet Some of the Cast

Less Junk, More Journey - The Moss family sold their house in May 2015 and moved into a remodeled Airstream RV to spend more time with their three-year-old daughter.

Drivin’ and Vibin’ - Kyle and Olivia hit the road in September 2015, with the goal to live a minimalist lifestyle and pursue a life of passion and adventure.

RV Love - Marc and Julie Bennett have spent the past four years living full time in an RV, visiting all 50 states and working full time, including co-authoring Living the RV Life (Simon and Schuster- Fall 2018).

Mortons on the Move - Tom and Cait Morton traded in their “sticks and bricks” for full time RV living in 2015. They can be found traveling the country in a fifth-wheel travel trailer with their two dogs.

Battle Born Batteries, Escapees RV Club, National Indoor RV Center (NIRVC), and RVillage are Platinum level sponsors for the project, along with numerous partner organizations. These brands share in the vision and spirit of RV Nomads, and whose support helps elevate the RV Life movement.

EPIC Nomad TV is a premium video distribution network with content dedicated to the RV lifestyle, created exclusively by full time RV’ers and YouTube RV Life influencers. More information can be found at https://www.epicnomadtv.com. Following the premiere, “RV Nomads” will be available worldwide on EPIC Nomad TV, Apple tvOS/iTunes/iOS, Roku, Amazon Firestick, Google/Android, and DVD.

About RV Nomads - The Movie

RV Nomads is a full-length film that captures the true stories of full time RV’ers who disregard society’s conventional way of life in favor of minimalist digital nomadism. By combining elements of a documentary with the entertainment value of an action packed adventure film, RV Nomads illustrates the major lifestyle changes full time RV’ers make when they unplug and join the full time RV lifestyle. The cast consists of the most familiar, influential names in the full time RV community today. Each member has his or her own extremely entertaining, diverse story to tell as it relates to full time life on the move. RV Nomads will debut at the first annual NomadFEST in Wellington, Texas on October 20, 2018 and will be distributed globally via EPIC Nomad TV. For more information and to meet the cast, please visit www.epicnomadtv.com.

About Nomadic Life Media LLC / EPIC Nomad LLC Owned and operated by full time nomads, Nomadic Life Media LLC and EPIC Nomad LLC seeks to elevate the story of full time RV nomadism using extraordinary visual media and events. Its mission is to inspire others to challenge societal norms and change their lives for the better. Current projects include RV Nomads, a full-length movie; NomadFEST, a four day RV event in Wellington, Texas; EPIC Nomad TV, a streaming service dedicated to the RV-lifestyle; and the EPIC Nomad Trading Post, for authentic RV Nomad and related merchandise.

About NomadFEST 2018

Wellington’s wide open spaces and friendly people set the perfect canvas for a massive four day event showcasing the RV movement and new-American Dream of living wherever, whenever and how ever. NomadFEST takes place at the Fairgrounds and Ritz Theater in Wellington, Texas, October 18th – 21st, 2018. NomadFEST brings together a community of hundreds of RV’ers for a weekend of films, music, camping, food, social networking, conferences, entertainment, an RV show and the world premiere of the RV Nomads feature film. The cast of the RV Nomads, which includes some of the most familiar and influential names in the full time RV community, will be present offering a view of the transformative nature of the #RVLife movement.

