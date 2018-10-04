Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the NIC Fall Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Brent Chappell, the company’s Executive Vice President of Portfolio Management, and Tri Tran, the company’s Senior Vice President of Investments, will be attending the NIC Fall Conference on October 17 - 19 at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
About Sabra
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.
