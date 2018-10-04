September Recap has truCrowd Celebrating the Successful On-Boarding of Twin Bays Hop Farms and BEAN

Chicago, IL, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- truCrowd, Inc., a crowdfunding-based investment platform and one of roughly 43 Reg. CF FINRA-registered crowdfunding portals in the U.S., would like to congratulate innovators, Twin Bay’s Hop Farms and BEAN, on their successful onboarding to the truCrowd equity crowdfunding platform. Both companies rapidly met minimum funding goals and are accepting oversubscriptions.

Only a mere two percent of the hops grown in the U.S. come from an area outside of the Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington, and Idaho are the primary growers of hops). Hydroponic growth technology presents a tremendous opportunity to spread that production throughout more of the country. Twin Bay’s Hop Farms is the first hydroponic hop farm to open up in the Southeastern United States, and it expects to be able to harvest four times more quickly than conventional hop farms. This company recently launched its crowdfunding initiative on truCrowd.com, and has already met its minimum funding goals, but is accepting oversubscription. Take a look at how this disruptive hydroponics company expects to find its way in the $111.4B beer economy: https://DATI.be/6

Another successful on-boarding happened with BEAN (Building Economic Advancement Networks), a niche social media platform with a focus on creating upward economic mobility for urban communities. Initially, BEAN will target urban communities, helping them to identify their economic impact and grow their net worth with a crypto-backed asset called BEAN Coin. BEAN also quickly met its minimum funding goals and is accepting oversubscriptions. Take a look at how BEAN will provide a platform of growth to an economically underserved community: https://DATI.be/5

Previously, truCrowd had mentioned that like Twin Bay’s Hops Farms and BEAN, the machine learning and A.I.-powered enterprise automation startup, WorkDone Inc, had also reached its minimum funding goals quickly. With the assistance of the specialized accelerator, Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.,“DigitalAMN” (OTC: DATI), WorkDone has continued to see investors participate in the oversubscription funding. WorkDone, a client-company of DigitalAMN has continued to climb as leadership executes on strong business growth opportunities, participates in automation workshops, conferences, and more. WorkDone is also a portfolio-company in the DATI equity portfolio as DigitalAMN has invested in WorkDone and committed to fund up to 10% of its principal raise in the Reg. CF (crowdfunding offering). For more information, please view: https://DATI.be/7

