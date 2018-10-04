SlenderWall Composite Panel Assembly Passes Critical 1-Hour Fire Rating Test

Easi-Set Worldwide’s SlenderWall architectural precast concrete cladding system passed the latest ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) International Standard Test Methods for Fire Tests of Building Construction and Materials E-119-18a and Application of Hose Stream ASTM E2226-15b. The SlenderWall insulated composite panel contained the fire and held its structural integrity for the one (1) hour specified time period of resistance.

The test was performed by a third-party lab, Intertek Building and Construction in York, PA on August 28th, 2018. The tested panel contained 2-inches of architectural precast concrete, 16-gauge steel stud frame, 6-inches of closed-cell polyurethane spray foam insulation, and 5/8-inch Type X gypsum board.

SlenderWall is a hi-performance, thermal and fire code compliant, lightweight architectural precast composite cladding system. Reduce structural costs and on-site trades with the only envelope system that combines the proven technologies: architectural precast concrete, PVA fiber and welded wire reinforcing, stainless-steel fasteners and ready for drywall heavy gauge G90 galvanized steel studs, to create a single efficient solution for new construction or renovation.

