Stillfront Group AB: Babil Games launches Arab Gamers' League

PRESS RELEASE

4 October 2018

Babil Games, part of the Stillfront Group, accelerates business growth and launches Arab Gamers' League, AGL

Babil Games, a subsidiary of Stillfront Group, is partnering with Dubai based creative agency Grape Creations to launch Arab Gamers' League (AGL), a new studio focused on bringing social casual games to the MENA-region.

Babil Games controls 51% of AGL and Grape Creations the other 49%. Babil Games is head of the operations and the sourcing of the games while Grape Creations is responsible for marketing and distribution.

"We are pleased to have Grape Creations as our partner for the launch of Arab Gamers League. In AGL we will focus on bringing the next generation of social casual games to the MENA region", says MJ Fahmi, CEO of Babil Games.

Babil Games will continue to focus on strategy MMO games. The number of employees in Babil Games has doubled during the year and the studio will relocate to a new larger office in Amman, Jordan.

"The expansion is due to the rapid business growth fueled by highly successful titles like 'Nida Harb 3' and to support current global launch of 'Strike of Nations' to world-wide markets in addition to new upcoming projects", says Jörgen Larsson, CEO of Stillfront Group.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront

Phone: +46 70 321 18 00

E-mail: jorgen@stillfront.com

Sofia Wretman, IR, Stillfront

Phone: +46 70 811 64 30

E-mail: sofia@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed console game developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. Empire and Big Farm are major IPs operated by Goodgame Studios.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 4094 2120

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stillfront Group AB via Globenewswire

