Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan

Company Establishes Japan as Independent Region, Hires Industry Veteran Robert Stevenson 

and Launches New AWS Instance in Tokyo to Help Enterprises Gain Real-time Operational and 

Security Insights into Modern Applications and Infrastructures;

First Regional Partnership with Classmethod to Provide Local Deployment, Support and Storage of Data in AWS to Maximize Investment in Machine Data Analytics Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence, today announced the establishment of its subsidiary, Sumo Logic Japan KK, to provide enterprises the real-time insights needed to manage and secure their modern applications and infrastructures. To further demonstrate its commitment to the region, the company has hired enterprise sales veteran Robert Stevenson who will lead the sales and go-to-market functions for the newly established Japan region. In addition, Sumo Logic launched a new Amazon Web Services (AWS) instance in the APAC region (Tokyo) to provide a holistic view of global data as well as its first regional partnership with Classmethod, to provide Japanese customers with local deployment, support and storage of mission critical data.

“As organizations across the globe continue to invest in cloud infrastructure strategies, machine data remains at the epicenter of these digital initiatives,” said Steve Fitz, chief revenue officer, Sumo Logic. “Japan is quickly moving towards broader adoption of the cloud with a need to effectively address security concerns, so the market opportunity for Sumo Logic is ripe as we are able to deliver scalable, real-time machine data analytics that provide critical operational and security insights. We are excited to extend our global presence in Japan as part of our overall global expansion strategy to help enterprises manage and secure their modern applications and infrastructures as they make the shift to the cloud.”

Sumo Logic has hired Robert Stevenson, an enterprise technology sales veteran in order to build and expand the company in Japan. With more than 20 years of experience in the Asia Pacific region, Stevenson comes to Sumo Logic from Lenovo where he was president of the Japan Data Center Division. He has also held similar positions at BEA Systems, Tanium, Documentum, Dell EMC, Avaya and OpenText.

New Partnership with Classmethod

In conjunction with today’s news, Sumo Logic announced its first regional partnership with AWS APN Premium Consulting Partner, Classmethod. The partnership will help Japanese customers maximize their investment in the Sumo Logic platform by providing local guided deployment, support and storage in AWS. In addition, Sumo Logic provides the backbone for Classmethod’s AWS infrastructure to provide the continuous intelligence needed to serve and expand their portfolio of customers.

Born in the Cloud, with a Mission to Democratize Analytics

Sumo Logic was founded in 2010 by experts who were deeply entrenched in the traditional business intelligence space. As key trends such as big data and cloud started to explode, the founders realized they needed a different approach to data and analytics in order to deliver intelligent information to make informed decisions. Sumo Logic’s goal is and has always been to help democratize analytics by providing a world-class, machine data analytics solution – delivered as a service – to make data accessible, simple and powerful.

Today, the company is a recognized expert in building and operating massive multi-tenant, highly distributed cloud systems, and is the industry’s first machine data analytics platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real time. As one of the most powerful cloud-native services in the world, the Sumo Logic platform ingests and analyzes vast amounts of data and runs millions of queries every day, which powers tens of millions of insights for customers who rely on this type of continuous intelligence to more effectively build, run and secure their modern applications.

Supporting Quotes

OGIS-RI CO., LTD.

“OGIS-RI welcomes the establishment of Sumo Logic Japan Co. sincerely. The collection, analysis and monitoring of mass log data in security measures and IoT business and system operations at companies is an urgent issue in terms of real-time property and cost, and one that will be solved by Sumo Logic’s SaaS-delivered machine data analytics platform. We hope that these issues will be solved and further utilization in the Japanese market will be promoted. We provide 'home delivery' service for file transfer service for general customers and use Sumo Logic to monitor illegal access to your important files and illegal operation of cloud usage, etc. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation,” said Mr. Kosuke Nakatani, director and executive officer, platform service division, OGIS-RI CO., LTD. 

GREE INC.

“We have utilized Sumo Logic's log analysis platform for domestic and overseas service provision over the past four years. Sumo Logic provides the necessary information to know that our service is operating optimally and supports accurate analysis,” said Mr. Sho Okubo, senior manager, development operations group, infrastructure division, development department, GREE, Inc.

Amazon Web Services Japan

“AWS welcomes Sumo Logic, an advanced technology partner of the AWS Partner Network (APN), to launch its SaaS-based machine data analytics platform built on AWS in Japan. AWS utilizes Sumo Logic's native AWS integration function, which is highly compatible with a wide range of AWS services such as AWS CloudTrail and Amazon GuardDuty, by Classmethod and other partners, while integrating applications and services on AWS. We look forward to showcasing it to customers and recommending as a cloud solution to our customers,” said Mr. Muneyuki Watanabe, general manager of partner alliance division, AWS Japan.

CLASSMETHOD, INC.

“Our goal at Classmethod is to deliver end-to-end solutions to companies that need 24/7 maintenance, data center migration, and support building out DevOps, artificial intelligence and mobile app strategies. We wouldn’t be able to support our massive customer base without the help of Sumo Logic’s unified, cloud-native machine data analytics platform, which serves as the backbone of our cloud-based AWS infrastructure. The continuous intelligence we get from Sumo Logic enables us to constantly innovate our business and find new areas to expand our solution portfolio that better serve today’s modern businesses,” said Mr. Daisuke Sasaki, VP and general manager, AWS business unit, Classmethod.

Additional Resources

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,600 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, Calif. and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

