The Hawaii Convention Centre brings productivity to paradise

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hawaii Convention Centre (HCC) is “where business and aloha meet”. The 1.1 million square foot centre provides a spacious, modern and flexible meeting space in the heart of Honolulu. Hawaii’s convenient location between the US mainland and Pacific Rim countries make it an ideal spot for international meetings.

World-renowned architects Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo worked with LMN Architects to design the centre. Its striking open spaces and abundance of natural light capture Hawaii’s sense of place and provide the perfect blend of traditional culture and state-of-the-art conference technology. It also provides an environment that encourages networking, leading to increased productivity and collaboration.

The HCC boasts more than 200,000sq ft of divisible exhibition space, a 35,000sq ft ballroom and 47 breakout rooms, meaning all event organisers can find a space to suit them. Other distinctive features include a tropical rooftop garden with spectacular panoramic views and portable sports courts, ideal for tournaments and team building exercises.

Thanks to the welcoming nature of Hawaiian culture and quality of the HCC’s events services, satisfaction ratings are consistently between 95 and 100 percent. Additionally, the centre’s proximity to more than 30,000 hotel rooms in the Waikiki area guarantees that visitors are well looked after once they leave the HCC too.

During their downtime, convention attendees can enjoy the array of leisure options available in the Waikiki area. Museums, beaches, shopping and hundreds of dining options ensure visitors are entertained throughout their trip.

For more about the world’s best convention centres, check out the latest edition of

Business Destinations,

available in print, on tablet and online now:

www.businessdestinations.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com