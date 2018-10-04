TriMas Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Date

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of third quarter 2018 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.

To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (877) 260-1479 (Confirmation Code #6060513) and ask to be connected to the TriMas third quarter 2018 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at www.trimascorp.com , under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning October 30 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time through November 6 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial: (888) 203-1112 (Replay Passcode #6060513) or visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About TriMas

TriMas is a diversified industrial manufacturer of products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery and oil & gas end markets with approximately 4,000 dedicated employees in 13 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses, which are reported in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace and Specialty Products. The TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com .

CONTACT: Christine Parker

Manager, Investor Relations & Communications

(248) 631-5438

christineparker@trimascorp.com