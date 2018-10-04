04/10/2018 01:33:44

Uniserve’s Year-End Results 2018 and resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) announces fiscal year-end results for 2018, showing a 24% increase in revenues to $8.8M. EBITDA decreased from a positive $208K to a negative $2,551K. For the fiscal year of 2018, there was an overall net loss of $4,017K compared to a net profit of $71K in 2017.

The Company further wishes to announce the resignation of Nicholas Jeffery as a Director of the Company, on September 28th, 2018 coinciding with his dismissal as the CEO of the Company on same date.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for over 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact. The unique selling proposition of the business is “SMART” People, Solutions, and Technology with over 13,000 customers spread across residential and enterprise centered around Vancouver, Calgary and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Deanie Wong deanie.wong@uniserveteam.com +1 6043953953.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as statements that describe Uniserve’s plans with respect to the use of the proceeds of the Private Placement, anticipated increase in Uniserve’s revenues and the successful integration of the Acquired Assets into Uniserve’s existing business in Kitchener.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks related to market conditions and regulatory approval and other risks outlined in the Company’s management discussions and analysis of financial results. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statement. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Uniserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

uniservelogo.jpg

