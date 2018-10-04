04/10/2018 07:30:32

Verkkokauppa.com financial reporting and annual general meeting in 2019

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE October 4, 2018 at 9:30

Verkkokauppa.com will publish its financial reports in 2019 as follows:

  • Financial statements bulleting for the year 2018 on Friday 15 February 2019

  • Interim report January - March on Friday 10 May 2019

  • Interim report January - June on Friday 9 August 2019

  • Interim report January - September on Friday 25 October 2019

The financial statements (annual report) for the year 2018 will be published as online during week 10.

Annual general meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday 28 March 2019 at 2 pm in Helsinki. The board of directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

All financial information will be available also on the company website, www.verkkokauppa.com immediately after release.

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Jussi Tallgren

CFO

jussi.tallgren@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Plc

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj via Globenewswire

