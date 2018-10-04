Verkkokauppa.com financial reporting and annual general meeting in 2019

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE October 4, 2018 at 9:30

Verkkokauppa.com will publish its financial reports in 2019 as follows:

Financial statements bulleting for the year 2018 on Friday 15 February 2019

Interim report January - March on Friday 10 May 2019

Interim report January - June on Friday 9 August 2019

Interim report January - September on Friday 25 October 2019

The financial statements (annual report) for the year 2018 will be published as online during week 10.

Annual general meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday 28 March 2019 at 2 pm in Helsinki. The board of directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

All financial information will be available also on the company website, www.verkkokauppa.com immediately after release.

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Jussi Tallgren

CFO

jussi.tallgren@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

