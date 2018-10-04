Vesting of 2015 cycle of performance rights

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Vesting of 2015 cycle of performance rights

AIM and Media Release 04 October 2018 BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Vesting of 2015 cycle of performance rights Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that, following performance testing of the 2015 cycle of rights issued pursuant to the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) as at 30 September 2018, a total of 45,748,431 performance rights have vested. As a consequence, 39,048,026 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) in Base Resources have today been issued for the benefit of LTIP participants, with a further 6,700,405 ordinary shares having been previously acquired on market by the LTIP Trustee. Following the allocation of shares to LTIP participants, set out below are updated shareholding details for those employees classified as “persons discharging managerial responsibilities” for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU).

Name Shares allocated Total holding of shares (direct and indirect) Tim Carstens (Managing Director) 6,964,806 9,620,446 Colin Bwye (Executive Director) 6,964,806 10,123,671 Kevin Balloch 2,790,387 3,411,146 Andre Greyling 2,511,348 4,463,429 Stephen Hay 3,109,289 3,639,126 Chadwick Poletti 1,435,056 1,607,003

In accordance with the terms of the LTIP, the New Shares were issued for nil cash consideration. An application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (admission), with admission expected on or around 8 October 2018.

Following issue of the New Shares, the company has the following securities on issue:

1,166,623,040 fully paid ordinary shares.

61,425,061 options (exercisable at A$0.40 on or before 31 December 2018 ).

on or before ). 25,533,230 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the LTIP.

The figure of 1,166,623,040 fully paid ordinary shares on issue may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

