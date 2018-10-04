04/10/2018 22:20:00

Westwood Holdings Group Promotes Terry Forbes, CPA to Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) is pleased to announce the promotion of our Vice President of Finance, Murray “Terry” Forbes III, CPA to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Terry takes over from Tiffany Kice, CPA who is resigning to pursue another business opportunity. Tiffany will oversee the filing of our third quarter Form 10-Q and will assist in the transitioning of her responsibilities until her October 31, 2018 departure date.

Terry joined Westwood in December 2014 as Vice President of Finance and has worked closely with Tiffany across all areas of finance, accounting, treasury, tax, internal audit and risk management. He has 18 years of multi-industry experience in the public and private sectors, including 12 years in public accounting. Prior to Westwood, Terry served as Senior Director and Assistant Controller of CEC Entertainment, Inc. (“CEC”), a Dallas-based company that develops, operates and franchises family dining and entertainment centers. CEC was a New York Stock Exchange listed company until February 2014. From September 2000 to December 2012, Terry was at KPMG LLP, most recently as an audit senior manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Richmond and is a certified public accountant.

“I am confident that Terry's multi-faceted experience across a wide range of industries and his tenure as our Vice President of Finance have prepared him well to serve as our Chief Financial Officer,” said Brian O. Casey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwood. “We implemented a succession planning process internally a few years ago to provide opportunity for continued career growth and increased responsibility for our talented team members. We have complete confidence in Terry and our accounting and finance team to execute a seamless transition.”

“For the past four years, Tiffany and I have worked together to build an experienced and cohesive group of accounting and finance professionals. This feels like a natural progression for our group, and I am excited for the opportunity to lead our team,” said Terry Forbes.

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm has $21.6 billion in assets under management, of which $3.4 billion are in values-based and socially responsible investment mandates as of June 30, 2018. Westwood offers a range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Multi-Asset, Global and Emerging Markets equities, Global Convertible securities and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) portfolios. Access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Texas, Westwood also maintains offices in Toronto, Boston and Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about transition of responsibilities from a departing executive to another executive, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “execute,” “transitioning,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “goal,” “may,” “target,” “designed,” “on track,” “comfortable with,” “optimistic” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our assets under management; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; competition in the investment management industry; our assets under management includes investments in foreign companies; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our ability to maintain effective information systems; litigation risks; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; our relationships with investment consulting firms; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE:  Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Brian O. Casey

President and Chief Executive Officer

(214) 756-6900

WHG Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
00:16
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
13
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
12:14
OMXC25
Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
11
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
4
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
22:29
The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on November 16, 2018
22:20
Westwood Holdings Group Promotes Terry Forbes, CPA to Chief Financial Officer
22:14
Calling All TITANs: Nissan and the American Red Cross mobilize purpose-driven campaign with the Ultimate Service TITAN
22:11
Hudbay Comments on Media Report
22:00
ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
21:49
Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) to the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation and the November 5, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21:48
LeMaitre Vascular Announces Preliminary Q3 2018 Results
21:45
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distributions of $0.095 per Share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 October 2018 22:53:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-04 23:53:07 - 2018-10-04 22:53:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY