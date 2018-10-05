05/10/2018 07:33:06

A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB receives observation status (360/18)

On October 4, Klövern AB published a press release with information about a public offer, through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Dagon Sverige AB, to the holders of ordinary and preference shares in A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB (“Agora “). The current rules of First North Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the common shares in A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB (AGORA B, ISIN code SE0007158456, order book ID 110529), and preference shares (AGORA PREF, ISIN code SE0007186283, order book ID 110782), will be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
13
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
04 Oct
OMXC25
Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
11
03 Oct
FING-B
For det første er det ulovligt i EU, at lave en database med biometriske data. Desuden vil det være ..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:48
Bufab Group: Bufab acquires Rudhäll Industri AB
07:47
Global Self-Stabilizing Vehicles Market to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2024
07:45
SERSTECH AB: Serstech receives orders of 1 MSEK
07:33
A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB receives observation status (360/18)
07:30
Stillfront Group AB: MAU grew by 15% YoY
07:05
Autonomous Vehicles Market: Restructuring the urban transport network in the near future, to witness a CAGR of 62.86% during 2018-2024
07:00
Aker Solutions Wins Subsea Order for Libra's Mero Field Offshore Brazil
07:00
Terveystalo Plc: The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority applies for an extension for investigating the transaction between Terveystalo and Attendo
07:00
General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-k

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 08:10:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-05 09:10:36 - 2018-10-05 08:10:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY