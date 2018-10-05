Aker Solutions Wins Subsea Order for Libra's Mero Field Offshore Brazil

October 5, 2018 - Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Petrobras to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 1 project within the Mero field development, one of the largest oil discoveries in Brazil's pre-salt area.

The subsea production system will consist of 12 vertical subsea trees designed for Brazil's pre-salt, four subsea distribution units, three topside master control stations for the Mero 1 Guanabara FPSO and spare parts. The order also includes installation and commissioning support services.

"We're pleased to become a key supplier to Petrobras and its partners for the first full production project of this major development," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "We have an extensive local workforce and over 40 years' experience in Brazil and look forward to continuing to play an important role in the development of the country's pre-salt resources," he added.

Aker Solutions' subsea manufacturing facility in São José dos Pinhais and its subsea services base in Rio das Ostras will carry out the work.

The work has already started and deliveries are scheduled for 2020. Installations are scheduled between 2020 and 2023.

The subsea production system will be hooked up to the first full-scale floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Mero, known as the Guanabara FPSO. The FPSO is scheduled to come on stream in 2021 and will have capacity to process up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day and 12 million cubic meters of gas a day.

The ultra-deepwater Mero field is located in the northwestern area of the original Libra block, which is about 180 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro. First oil was produced in November last year.

Petrobras is the operator of the consortium developing the Libra area. Shell, Total, CNPC and CNOOC Limited are partners. Pre-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) manages the Production Sharing Contract.

The companies are not disclosing the value of the contract. The order will be booked in the third quarter of 2018.

