05/10/2018 07:00:13

Aker Solutions Wins Subsea Order for Libra's Mero Field Offshore Brazil

Related content
04 Oct - 
Aker Solutions to Provide Brownfield Services for BP in..
26 Sep - 
Aker Solutions Strengthens Collaboration with Equinor
18 Sep - 
Aker Solutions Wins Major Services Contract in Brazil

October 5, 2018 - Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Petrobras to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 1 project within the Mero field development, one of the largest oil discoveries in Brazil's pre-salt area.

The subsea production system will consist of 12 vertical subsea trees designed for Brazil's pre-salt, four subsea distribution units, three topside master control stations for the Mero 1 Guanabara FPSO and spare parts. The order also includes installation and commissioning support services.

"We're pleased to become a key supplier to Petrobras and its partners for the first full production project of this major development," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "We have an extensive local workforce and over 40 years' experience in Brazil and look forward to continuing to play an important role in the development of the country's pre-salt resources," he added.

Aker Solutions' subsea manufacturing facility in São José dos Pinhais and its subsea services base in Rio das Ostras will carry out the work.

The work has already started and deliveries are scheduled for 2020. Installations are scheduled between 2020 and 2023.

The subsea production system will be hooked up to the first full-scale floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Mero, known as the Guanabara FPSO. The FPSO is scheduled to come on stream in 2021 and will have capacity to process up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day and 12 million cubic meters of gas a day.

The ultra-deepwater Mero field is located in the northwestern area of the original Libra block, which is about 180 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro. First oil was produced in November last year.

Petrobras is the operator of the consortium developing the Libra area. Shell, Total, CNPC and CNOOC Limited are partners. Pre-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) manages the Production Sharing Contract.

The companies are not disclosing the value of the contract. The order will be booked in the third quarter of 2018.

ENDS

Media Contact

:

Tor Odland, tel: +47 22 94 60 80, mob: +47 990 90 872, e-mail: tor.odland@akersolutions.com

Media Contact Brazil:

Daniele Rivera, tel: +55 21993480110, e-mail: Daniele.Rivera@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to https://akersolutions.com for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:00 AKSOO
Aker Solutions Wins Subsea Order for Libra's Mero Field Offshore Brazil
04 Oct AKSOO
Aker Solutions to Provide Brownfield Services for BP in Angola
26 Sep AKSOO
Aker Solutions Strengthens Collaboration with Equinor
18 Sep AKSOO
Aker Solutions Wins Major Services Contract in Brazil
06 Sep AKSOO
Point Resources Extends Contract with Aker Solutions
15 Aug AKSOO
Aker Solutions Wins Orders for Liuhua Power Umbilical Systems in China
10 Aug AKSOO
Aker Solutions Secures Work on Johan Sverdrup
12 Jul AKSOO
Aker Solutions ASA: Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results 2018
28 Jun AKSOO
Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2018
16 May AKSOO
Aker Solutions Secures Troll Phase 3 Topside Modification Contract

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
2
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
3
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma

Related stock quotes

Aker Solutions ASA 53.70 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:48
Bufab Group: Bufab acquires Rudhäll Industri AB
07:47
Global Self-Stabilizing Vehicles Market to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2024
07:45
SERSTECH AB: Serstech receives orders of 1 MSEK
07:33
A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB receives observation status (360/18)
07:30
Stillfront Group AB: MAU grew by 15% YoY
07:05
Autonomous Vehicles Market: Restructuring the urban transport network in the near future, to witness a CAGR of 62.86% during 2018-2024
07:00
Aker Solutions Wins Subsea Order for Libra's Mero Field Offshore Brazil
07:00
Terveystalo Plc: The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority applies for an extension for investigating the transaction between Terveystalo and Attendo
07:00
General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-k

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 08:17:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-05 09:17:10 - 2018-10-05 08:17:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY