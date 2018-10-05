Belships ASA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting - approval of merger plan and share capital increase

Oslo, 5 October 2018

Reference is made to the extended stock exchange announcement by Belships ASA ("Belships" or the "Company") on 4 October 2018 regarding the merger between Belships Chartering AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belships (as the assignee company) and LHS Holdco AS, LHS Holdco II AS, LHN Holdco 1 AS and LHN Holdco 2 AS (as the assigning companies), against issuance of consideration shares in the Company (the "Merger").

The merger plan and the share capital increase pertaining to the Merger is subject to approval by the general meeting of Belships and the board of directors calls for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on:

26 October 2018 at 12:00 hours (CET) at the offices of the Company in Lilleakerveien 4, Oslo.

The notice of extraordinary general meeting and attendance form/proxy form are enclosed and will also be made available on www.belships.com. The notice will be sent to all shareholders with known address.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Independent expert statement

Mergerplan

Notice EGM

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Belships ASA via Globenewswire