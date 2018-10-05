05/10/2018 17:20:32

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Newsletter September 2018

Good evening,

Please find enclosed BGHL September 2018 Newsletter.

Best regards,

Enquiries:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Email: info@bgam-uk.com

This document is issued by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP. which is authorised and regulated in the conduct of investment business by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended investment company incorporated under the laws of Guernsey. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is registered with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1.107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. All investment is subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and the price of shares in Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited can fall as well as rise. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP., One Vine Street, London W1J 0AH, United Kingdom.

BGHL Newsletter September 2018

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) via Globenewswire

